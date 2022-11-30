Rogov said that the allied forces destroyed 100 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine while trying to break through in Zaporozhye
Allied forces killed 100 Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) soldiers as they attempted to break through the line of contact in the Zaporozhye region. This was announced on Wednesday, November 30, by the chairman of the movement “We are with Russia” Vladimir Rogov, reports TASS.
