The administration of Zaporozhye allowed the conservation of the ZNPP due to the shelling of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Zaporozhye NPP (ZNPP) may be mothballed due to the shelling of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), member of the regional administration council Volodymyr Rogov admitted on the air of the TV channel “Russia 24”.

“There are constant damage to power lines of 750 kilovolts. The fact that the post-Ukrainian space, controlled by [президенту Украины Владимиру] Zelensky, there is already a problem with electricity, there is no doubt, ”the administration official said.

He explained that the strikes of the Ukrainian military on the ZNPP had already led to minimal loads and electricity generation. According to him, now the station is trying to maintain the existing conditions for its work.

“Soon [украинские власти] they will not receive anything, because, of course, we will save the nuclear power plant, mothball it, and transfer the loads that we have to the liberated territories,” summed up Rogov.

It was previously established that the 44th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was involved in the shelling of the ZNPP. “They fired from Nikopol with 152-millimeter guns, purposefully at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant,” said a member of the administration council.

On August 11, it became known that the Ukrainian military carried out several strikes on the area of ​​the ZNPP radioactive isotope storage facility. Later it became known that as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian army, the power lines of the Kakhovskaya substation were damaged, which caused a fire to start in a field near the nuclear power plant.