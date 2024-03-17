Rogov: after a UAV attack in Zaporozhye, a fire started at the polling station

After an attack by an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in Kamenka-Dneprovskaya in Zaporozhye, a fire started at the polling station. About this in my Telegram– the channel was reported by the head of the Zaporozhye public movement “We are together with Russia”, member of the Public Chamber of Russia Vladimir Rogov.

The social activist stressed that there were no casualties as a result of the UAV attack.

“[ВСУ нанесли] double strike by kamikaze drones “Splinter” on a polling station located in the city cultural center. The Ministry of Emergency Situations officers who arrived to extinguish the fire cannot begin work due to the ongoing raid,” Rogov said.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that on the night of March 17, air defense systems shot down 35 drones over Russian regions. The drones were intercepted over the territories of the Moscow, Kursk, Yaroslavl, Rostov, Oryol, Kaluga regions and Krasnodar Territory.