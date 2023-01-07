Balitsky said that the Ukrainian authorities are deprived of values, as they did not support the regime of silence

The Ukrainian authorities, who did not support the idea of ​​Russia to introduce a ceasefire regime on the line of contact in the special operation zone, are deprived of human values. This was announced on Saturday, January 7, by the Acting Head of the Zaporozhye Region, Yevhen Balitsky, in his Telegram-channel.