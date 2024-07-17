Lebedev: Ukrainian Armed Forces installation for launching UAVs destroyed in Zaporizhia region

In the village of Levadnoye in the Zaporizhia region, an installation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) for launching unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) was destroyed. This was reported by the coordinator of the Mykolaiv underground, Sergei Lebedev, reports RIA News.

According to him, an FPV drone was used to destroy a pickup-mounted installation with several drones and four operators who were launching the UAV.

Earlier, the coordinator of the Mykolaiv underground reported that Russian troops had struck a large concentration of Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Ukrainian-controlled village of Marfopol, located east of the city of Hulyaipole in the Zaporizhia region.