The second free practice session of the Dutch Grand Prix completed the first day of Formula 1’s return to the track. The Zandvoort track, extremely technical and complicatedhe emphasized quality And problems of the various cars, and, surprisingly, to excel in the second session, albeit for a matter of thousandths, it wasn’t Max Verstappen.

Norris mocks Max, still with a good McLaren

We had seen in previous races how the new Woking single-seater gives its best in poor conditions high aerodynamic load and with temperatures not too high. The 20 degrees Zandvoort air is therefore a panacea for the MCL60, and the track which requires a high level of downforce to obtain maximum performance helped even more Lando Norris. In the direct comparison on the flying lap with Verstappen let’s see how Norris actually gains time (about 2 tenths) throughout the first sectorwith a first important “jump” immediately at turn 1, the so-called Tarzanthanks to a delayed entry and to one higher travel speed. Even out of the Hugenholtz complex (turns 2 and 3) the Englishman’s car is very fast in the extension, still gaining a few meters, thanks to the high-speed acceleration, flagship feature of the papaya car. The distance covered by curve 7 is then delicateno one does it fully yet, but from here on out Verstappen begins the comeback. Indeed, after turn 7, a stretch begins where there are three long and slow turns (8, 9 and 10), among the worst for McLaren. Norris resists well at 8 and 9, but loses more than 1 tenth at 10, especially when exiting, with the more stable and performing Red Bull in traction. However, Verstappen has some problems with stability in the rapid change of direction of the 11-12 chicane and leaves almost 1 tenth again to Norris. The parabolic curve starts again with better traction than Verstappen and sees the comeback of very fast and very efficient RB19, but car number 1 stops 23 thousandths from the best time. The impression is of an already very performing Red Bull, but with some more improvements to bring, between balancing And stability. McLaren, on the other hand, already appeared close to its ideal performance but capable, especially on the dry lapto have your say.

Mercedes still seems to be the second force on the pace, Aston fast but with degradation

With the second free practice session, the i general levels of competitiveness of teams. Verstappen was the absolute reference in the long runs, as expected, but McLaren didn’t seem to be behind him right away as much as the Mercedes. Not particularly effective in the “time attack”, also due to the high load, the W14 has however recorded an excellent progression of times in long runs, continuing to show itself second force on the trackprobably just ahead of McLaren, thanks also to a low rubber degradation. Aston Martin, on the other hand, is more difficult to understand. Both Stroll’s and Alonso’s simulations showed remarkable times a stint start but also a rapid degradation of the tyres. High cornering speeds seem to indicate a car which, despite the high downforce rear wing specification, it does not express the maximum value of downforce possible. The result is precisely a more marked loss of performance in the tires than was seen at the beginning of the season. The car finds significant cues as soon as it mounts new tires and it could be close in qualifyingbut it is probable that in the evening analyzes the technicians of the Stroll team will try to find a middle between the performance on the flying lap and the degradation seen on the track.

Ferrari unloaded and slow

SF23 started the Dutch weekend instead on the wrong foot. Vasseur reassured that they were carried out many testswhich is certainly true, but the impressions from the data are the same as those of the last few races which continue to prove themselves: when the car needs a high level of downforce the package no longer “works” as it should. The front, too weak since Bahrain, it prevents you from increasing the load on the rear as it would be necessary in order not to increase further the understeerbut even with an intermediate approach, like the one seen on the track, the car has proven itself very difficult to drive and manage. The introduction into the curve suffering from understeer it turns into oversteer from the middle of the corner onwards and for pilots there is no other solution than lift your foot. In length the SF23 is obviously very fast, but going fast from unloaded is certainly not efficiency. Leclerc spoke of “methods to remedy the deficiencies of the car”, which probably means play with the trim mechanical and the heights from the ground to remedy the lack of load, for go strong in qualifying and then grit your teeth in the race. We’ll see if with night work in Maranello they’ll be able to reverse a situation that appeared complicated today.

The new analysis: the “average” telemetry

Finally, we share a whole new analysisthe result of intense summer work, which will be refined over time, but which appears to us promising. Basically, to analyze long runs, instead of looking for a representative lap or just the times, we have implemented an algorithm that manages to “average” the data of a series of chosen laps (obviously after properly aligning, resampling and other operations). This gives us a feel for how the riders tackle long runs, where they are conservativeor where they are fast and whatnot.

Looking at the graph, in fact, a series of aspects can be noticed (the solid lines represent the speed, the dotted ones the gap from the Verstappen reference). We see that throughout the simulation the Ferraris tend to emerge with long distance speeds. Aston Martin is also consistently fast down the finish straight and into the first corner. Already at turn 3the first of the two parabolic curves, the Ferraris lose almost 3 tenths in race pace conditionswhile Hamilton, Norris, Alonso and Verstappen arrive with similar times. Curve 7very selective about the tires is another interesting passage. Verstappen tackles it on average by carrying less speed compared to opponents, and the impression is that the Dutch handle the tires prominently at that point. On the contrary Norris pushes a lot and entering turn 8 is the first of the group with almost 1 tenth and a half ahead of Verstappen. In the second part of the tourHowever, Verstappen lights up. Having managed the tire in the curves of the first section allows him to have so much margin available throughout the stretch of long, slow curves of the central sector. The Dutchman is the fastest in practically every corner from 9 onwards, with the advantage over the competition climbing inexorably. Norris collapses in this stretchconfirming the difficulty of the McLaren in the slow corners in race pace conditions, while Hamilton keeps up until the chicaneonly to not have enough traction and speed to keep up with Verstappen, evidently with careful management of delivery aimed at conserving the rear tyres. Overall in these laps Verstappen was the reference, with Hamilton and Norris just over 2 tenths and a half behind per lap, while further away Alonso and Leclerc were over 4 tenths and Sainz almost 6.

These are the impressions of the first day, but, obviously, a lot can still happen over the weekend, between the set-up changes and the weather that promises to be unstable. We’ll see how the values ​​change in the third free practice and in qualifying.