Fernando Damien

Mexico City / 06.21.2021 03:44:05

Yesterday, heroes and today unemployed. More than 100 substitute nurses in the state of Zacatecas were hired between April and May 2020 to give the battle against covid-19 at the height of the pandemic, but this week they were fired through a message via WhatsApp.

For a year they made shifts of between eight and twelve hours for just 180 pesos and now they are without employment or severance pay.

These are nursing substitutes who until last Monday provided their services at the Hospital de la Mujer Zacatecana, as well as at the general hospitals of Fresnillo, Jerez, Loreto and Jalpa.

“We were in the season ugliest and strongest pandemicAnd just like that from one day to the next the boss notified a colleague on the 14th, sent her a WhatsApp and told her to tell us that the next day we would no longer show up, because she was not responsible if they did not pay us”, He told MILLENNIUM David Villagrana, substitute general nurse at the Hospital de la Mujer Zacatecana until the beginning of this week.

“The indication is as follows: that the guards are going to be suspended for now; you are justifying yourself to stay, but you don’t have the answer yet; then, tomorrow those who are as substitutes will no longer appear due to contingency, ”says the message shared with those affected.

In a telephone conversation, Enrique López, also a nurse, stressed that he and 15 alternate colleagues they had to face the highest peak of the pandemic at the General Hospital of Loreto, and although there was never a respiratory care area there, the staff improvised and dealt with the emergency for a year.

“The truth It is very unfair that they fire us in this way and more that we have simply been the cannonball, as they say; we were in the front line, we were at the highest peak of the pandemic, so that they do not value that and from one day to the next they discard us, it is not fair, “he said.

Villagrana even stressed that the alternate nurses had to be in the front line of battle against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, replacing the base personnel who decided to take shelter in their homes for twelve months.

For this reason, the dismissed nurses began peaceful protests on Wednesday in the hospitals where they worked during the health emergency.

With posters that read the slogans “Yesterday we were heroes … today we are unemployed” and “State, your heroes are unemployed”, the protesters demanded that they remain in their jobs, regardless of the reduction in contagions by covid-19.

“The only thing we are asking is that our work be respected.; We do not ask for anything that we have not earned with dedication, effort and love for what we do, ”said Enrique López.

In support of the dismissed nurses, the PRD federal deputy for the state of Zacatecas, Frida esparza, described the dismissal as disloyalty and a betrayal of thousands of health professionals who risked their health and lives, and even their families, to face the pandemic.

“Yesterday they were considered heroes of the pandemic by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and today they are fired,” he accused.

RLO