A criminal case was opened on the fact of a collision with pedestrians in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, as a result of which one child died and two adults were injured. About it July 18 reported in the press service of the Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the Sakhalin Region.

“The criminal case was initiated under Part 3 of Art. 264 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (violation of the rules of the road and the operation of vehicles. – Ed.), ”the department’s Telegram channel says.

It is noted that a woman who was driving a car could face imprisonment for up to five years.

Criminal case taken under control Prosecutor’s Office of the Sakhalin Region.

Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee (IC) of the Russian Federation for the Sakhalin Region checks for hitting pedestrians. The issue of transferring the criminal case of the Investigative Committee for further investigation was initiated.

Earlier that day in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, an SUV ran over three pedestrians who were crossing the road at a green traffic light. A girl born in 2019 died. A girl born in 2005 and a woman born in 1983 were injured.