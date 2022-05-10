This last Monday, May 9, was a very busy day for “This is war” when announcing Renzo Schuller as its new driver. The presenter returns to a reality show after a few years and now he will have to take on the difficult task of replacing María Pía Copello as the new partner of Johanna San Miguel, ahead of competition from América TV.

The new appearance of the also actor in EEG has unleashed a wave of favorable criticism and they even asked that Gian Piero Diaz return to the competition to see both together again on screens. Nevertheless, Magaly Medina He was not so enthusiastic about this fact after his comments made on his television space.

Magaly Medina minimizes Renzo Schuller after admission to EEG

During several minutes of her program “Magaly TV, the firm” the host pointed out that both Gian Piero Díaz and Renzo Schuller were a great duo in the leadership of “Combate”. However, the popular “magpie” assured that the latter was more of a complement than a main voice, minimizing her presence in “This is war”.

“ Renzo and Gian Piero Díaz animated Combate for a long time, but Renzo Schuller was always a shadow of Gian Piero. Let’s say that the one with the greatest development, the greatest presence was Gian Piero. Renzo was like a second, like a support in other things, but not only “, he claimed.

María Pía congratulates Renzo Schuller after joining “EEG”

But Magaly Medina’s reflection on Renzo Schuller seems like an isolated comment, since the vast majority have congratulated the driver for this new challenge. One of them was her predecessor, María Pía Copello, who dedicated an extensive message to her on Instagram after her presentation as the new presenter of “This is war.”

“Many successes, Renzo Schuller. I am sure that you will defend the ‘combatants’ as it should be. Against everything and against everyone. Send your good vibes to Renzo ”, he indicated on the social network.