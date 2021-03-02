Today it was revealed that the new game of Harry Potter, Hogwarts legacy, will allow its users to create trans characters, with body, voice and gender, all separately and independently.

This was a decision by the developers who have been calling for inclusion in the game, now driven by controversial and transphobic statements by the author, JK Rowling.

Hogwarts legacy is scheduled to reach us until 2022 published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Inc. and developed by Avalanche Software.

The character creation system will be more detailed

This news is important because beyond the inclusion, and the creation of trans characters in this world of Harry Potter, it’s also a major gameplay change in the character creation section.

If you recall, most of these creators assign you an automatic voice and gender depending on the body you choose.

With the changes in Hogwarts legacy, you can select a male or female voice regardless of the body you choose. This according to recent information from Bloomberg.

In the same way, you will only need to choose between a warlock or a wizard to be assigned to a specific sleeping area.

This level of customization is uncommon, yes, but not uncommon these days; however, in the case of Hogwarts legacy It stands out much more due to the controversy in which the creator of the original story has been immersed.

As a consequence, several people on the development team have struggled these months to add more inclusion to this title, and it even seems that they managed to add a trans character to the story.

Even in an inclusive team there are internal problems at Hogwarts Legacy

But not everything is rosy, since the developer herself Avalanche has had internal problems.

Well was revealed last month what Troy leavitt, Senior Producer at Avalanche had dozens of videos of Youtube attacking feminism and ‘social vigilantes’.

In addition to supporting the community of gamers who harass both journalists and developers for adding inclusion in their titles.

Until now Leavitt it has not commented on the matter.

In the meantime we will continue to wait for more updates on the game which, in the end, is what fans are looking forward to with great excitement.

