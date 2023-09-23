













The reason for this is that it did not take long for comments to appear that the so-called ‘Bald man with cape’ He is stronger than Goku due to the immense weight he lifts when exercising.

How much weight is Saitama lifting in One Punch Man? It is difficult to calculate but black holes are among the heaviest objects in the universe.

According to researchers at the University of Berkeley in the US, the smallest ones have a mass of 1.6 and 4.4 times that of the sun in our solar system.

Our star weighs around 1,989 x 10^30 kilos. But as expected, fans of dragon ball They have their arguments.

Especially because Goku in Dragon Ball Super had to deal with a type of larger black hole, the Pretty Black Hole created by Zirloin, Rabanra and Zarbuto.

This displayed a tremendous gravitational force that got not only Goku but also Androids No. 17 and 18 into trouble.

It is necessary to note that at that time the ultimate Z Warrior was weakened and untransformed. But others say it shouldn’t be taken so seriously. One Punch Man.

Especially since the series created by ONE and drawn by Yusuke Murata is ultimately a parody of the superhero genre as well as shounen manga and anime.

Likewise, because the images of the chapters of One Punch Manlike many other series, are used to show things that never happen.

That is, they are just an additional art and nothing more. But some fans of this series and dragon ball They take everything very seriously, so debates will appear whenever there is an opportunity.

Apart from dragon ball and One Punch Man We have more information about manga and anime at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

