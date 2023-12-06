Of Ruggiero Corcella

The review of over 1 million patients showed that brain damage can also affect people under 45 who are predisposed to diabetes and heavy smokers

Young adults who smoke regularly and have a form of prediabetes (higher-than-normal blood sugar levels that can progress to type 2 diabetes) are three times more at risk of stroke than their peers who have no other risk factors. cardiovascular. This is demonstrated by a preliminary study presented at the 2023 Scientific Sessions ofAmerican Heart Association. These results justify early screening and prevention strategies prediabetes in young tobacco users to reduce the risk of stroke, said study author Advait Vasavada, of the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. In short, if there were still a need, there is confirmation that stroke can strike even before the age of 45 and that smoking (like alcohol) has a risk-multiplying effect.

The sample examined The researchers used the National Inpatient Samplea large national database, to analyze hospital admissions in the United States in 2019 for over 1 million young tobacco users (between 18 and 44 years of age). All were considered metabolically healthy, having no known risk factors for cardiovascular disease such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes, high cholesterol or obesity. All were diagnosed as long-term or regular tobacco users, dependent on nicotine, and had difficulty reducing the amount they used.

Among those hospitalized, about two in 1,000 had prediabetes and were dependent on tobacco use. Prediabetes is a higher-than-normal fasting blood sugar level that can progress to a diagnosis of type 2 diabetes. People with prediabetes are also at increased risk of heart disease and stroke, however, these risks can be reduced through lifestyle changes such as eating healthy foods, weight loss and increased physical activity. See also Germany, never so many cases: 208 thousand

The comparison Comparing hospitalized tobacco users with prediabetes to those without prediabetes, the researchers found: higher rates of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD, 19.2% versus 11.7%, respectively), prior heart attack (1.5% versus 0 .4%, respectively) and chronic kidney disease (2.5% versus 0.9%, respectively); a greater probability that hospitalization was due to heart attack, stroke or heart failure (2.9% versus 1.4% respectively); a greater probability that hospitalization was due to a stroke (1.9% versus 0.5%, respectively). Also taking into account numerous possible factors that could have an impact (including age, race, sex, family income, alcohol or drug abuse, and certain other conditions), hospitalized tobacco users with prediabetes had a 3.31 times higher risk that the hospitalization was due to a stroke.

The advice: reduce smoking and better yet quit If you are a metabolically healthy young adult addicted to tobacco use,

It is wise to reduce, but better yet completely eliminate, tobacco consumption

. It’s also worth noting that having prediabetes can significantly increase your risk of having a stroke at a young age, even if you don’t use tobacco products, Vasavada said. It is advisable to develop an overall healthy lifestyle, as well as ensuring that your blood sugar level is well controlled and measured during routine preventive visits. Esa M. Davis, a member of the American Heart Association’s Committee on Drugs, Alcohol and Tobacco, pointed out that the study results provide further evidence of why tobacco use is dangerous and that quitting is essential for the prevention of heart disease and stroke. Prediabetes alone already represents a major risk factor for the development of cardiovascular disease, he said. The addition of tobacco use greatly increases the risk of having a stroke, and therefore it is more important to work on smoking cessation efforts. See also Does "anxiety-induced tachycardia" pose a risk to cardiovascular health?

Stroke is not a disease just for old people Davis Professor of Family and Community Medicine and senior associate dean for Population Health and Community Medicine at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore. Young people are usually under the impression that stroke occurs in older individuals, at the age of their grandparents. “But we’re starting to see evidence, like in this study, that that’s not the case, strokes are occurring at younger ages,” she said. The most important thing you can do for heart health and to reduce the risk of stroke and heart disease is to stop smoking. And this study indicates that if you have prediabetes, It is even more important to stop smoking as soon as possible, because the risk of stroke and heart disease becomes much higher and can occur much earlier. Background of the study:

A database that records 7-8 million hospitalizations a year The study consisted of an analysis of electronic health records of the 2019 national inpatient sample. The database records 7-8 million hospital admissions each year. Overall, both groups consisted of primarily white adults; however, the non-prediabetic group had more white adults (67.9% versus 45.7%, respectively). The prediabetes group had a higher percentage of black adults than the non-prediabetes group (33.8% versus 17.7%, respectively). The average age of subjects with prediabetes was 36 years. In this study, among young hospitalized tobacco users, those with prediabetes were older (mean age 36 vs. 31 years, respectively) and, more often, were male. Of 1,017,540 hospitalized youth tobacco users, 2,390 (0.2%) had higher-than-normal blood sugar levels, meeting criteria for prediabetes. The analysis included all forms of tobacco use; however, no additional information was available to classify the type of use. See also The RT rises to 1.24 incidence, slightly down. Intensive care employment rates are also on the rise

The limitations of the study The study had several limitations, including the fact that examined patient data from medical records; using a database that may contain coding errors; missing information on the exact reason for each hospitalization; and lack of follow-up data. Although researchers were able to consider and adjust for numerous factors that may have influenced stroke risk, there may be unrecognized factors that were overlooked or not included. We had only information on rates of stroke and other cardiac events associated with a single hospital admission. Prospective studies would be needed to examine the rate of stroke over time in young tobacco users with and without prediabetes, Davis explained.

Corriere della Sera also on Whatsapp. sufficient click here to subscribe to the channel and always be updated.