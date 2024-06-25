In yoga… walking on water (1)

In essence, yoga opened the channels towards the horizon and let the streams flow without obstacles, as the trees of the soul were in dire need of watering and a new narrative other than the narrative of the (ego) and its temptation and whims and the disturbance of its nooks, corners, pillars, roof and ground.

In yoga, the psychological wells are purified, the furnishings of the inner rooms are arranged, and the waters of the interior are desalinated so that human relationships are quenched by the river of transparency and harmony of the parties, and the solidarity of the teeth of the comb, so that the strands of human society become like silk, and its braids become like Indian sari’s, flowing over the stature of humanity like rivers making their way to the grass.

The UAE’s celebration of International Yoga Day is a celebration of natural life. It is belonging to a world dominated by the comfort of the bird, the secret of the cloud, the magic of the star, and the talisman of the perfect human being without frills, scratches, noise, turmoil, alignment, or trembling. Rather, it is life as it is, and as man came pure from Whims, whims, whims, and whims.

The Emirates today is the home of man – the poem is that hymn coming from the spaces of the desert harp, and this venerable being plays the strings of joy, and goes through life as if it were a dream on beautiful eyelashes that God endowed with good cheeks, delicate goodness and the presence of grace.

The Emirates today presents to the world a humanitarian theory that science can rid humanity of sediments, preconceptions, and the scum of cold coffee. It is a new and old science that yoga brought about, just as it was part of the Bedouin’s songs in the past, as he trots on the camel’s hump in search of the secrets of the desert and its signs. The venerable and its noble spaces.

The Emirates today saddles the horses of knowledge with this beautiful art, relying on an ancient human history, which is the history of the desert and the contemplations it overflowed, making life nothing but a vessel rich in meanings, and a dish that stores the secrets of nature, the dreams of birds, the splendor of deer eyes, the majesty of the ghafah, the nobility of the palm tree, and the holiness of the sand, as it wipes the feet. The barefoot with gentleness, tenderness and love, and these are the feet that carved on the thin hills the aspirations of a person who loved life, so she loved him and gave him, without conditions or laws other than the laws of nature.

Yoga rids humanity of impurities and liberates it from the yoke of compulsive neuroses, from the weakness of the spirit, and from visual deceptions.

Yoga gives us a new life, healed from the daily sawdust, healed from the tuberculosis of the solar foci falling on the bodies as a result of sleeping under the influence of selfishness and the cracks that (the ego) creates in a person that destroy the soul.

In yoga, there is a return to nature, and a summoning of the soul that has fled to the wars of the ego, its grudges, and the turmoil of human relations stamped with the stain of hatred.

Yoga is the salvation of humanity from the smallness, receding fresh water, and diving into turbulent seas.