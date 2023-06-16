Verkh-Isetsky District Court of Yekaterinburg sentenced a woman who, through negligence, killed her daughter born in 2010. The girl suffered from diabetes, the press service of the regional prosecutor’s office reported on Friday, June 16.

The corresponding diagnosis was made to the child five years ago. Since then, the mother has received prescription drugs for the girl and had to give her injections. The woman ignored the recommendations of the endocrinologist to adjust the regimen and take tests, and later decided to stop giving her daughter injections with the necessary drug.

The investigation believes that the girl was not given insulin from the end of October 2021 until the day of death – November 17 of the same year. The child died at home. The mother argued her actions by the fact that she preferred to use folk methods in treatment. She was recognized as sane, writes Tagilcity.ru

Woman found guilty of causing death by negligence Ura.ru. She was assigned 1 year and 10 months of corrective labor, with a deduction of 10% of her salary to the state.

