During the ceremony of consecrating the water before bathing at Epiphany, Archpriest from Yekaterinburg Evgeny Popichenko called the character of the English writer Alan Milne the bear cub Winnie the Pooh “an undeservedly forgotten theologian of the 20th century.” Video of the words of the clergyman appeared on January 18 on the Web.

“You see, Piglet, poetry is not something that you go and find like mushrooms on the road. Poetry is what comes over you. And you can only come and stand in the place where they can find you, ”he said.

Popichenko also added that God can find a person in his heart. But you have to want it first. And then ask God about it. Also, the heart must be prepared for a meeting with God by cleansing.

In conclusion, the archpriest congratulated those present at the ceremony on the holiday.

He explained that in his words there is a share of a joke. According to the archpriest, Winnie the Pooh “formulated an amazing formula for the revelation of God.”

On January 18, an infectious disease doctor, Professor Nikolai Malyshev, named contraindications for Epiphany bathing in an ice hole. According to him, it is recommended to refrain from drinking alcoholic beverages, and it is also important to keep a distance due to the risk of worsening the epidemiological situation with coronavirus, people with chronic diseases should refrain from swimming in the hole at all.

According to him, it is worth preparing the body for the January bathing in the hole starting from the summer, the risk of getting sick after Epiphany bathing is minimal in hardened people.