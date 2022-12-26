A resident of Yekaterinburg is suspected of killing two sons and a five-month-old daughter

In Yekaterinburg, a mother killed two of her own sons and a daughter, informing relatives that demons had allegedly taken possession of the children. On Monday, December 26, reports KP.RU, citing a source.

According to him, a 37-year-old woman was found lying on the bodies of her two sons, 15 and 10 years old, as well as a five-month-old daughter. According to preliminary information, she strangled three children with a wire. Shortly before this, the woman sent a message to her relatives that demons allegedly moved into the children.

The family in which the incident occurred moved to Yekaterinburg from Kaluga several years ago and was considered prosperous – its head is a retired security official, and his wife works in one of the state institutions.

A loud prayer was heard from the killer’s apartment.

According to neighbors, some oddities were observed in the behavior of family members. In particular, a loud prayer was heard from their apartment last weekend.

According to neighbors, some oddities were observed in the behavior of family members. In particular, a loud prayer was heard from their apartment last weekend.

I came home tired and went to bed. Their prayers did not bother me. But it was strange

At the same time, the noise from the apartment was heard before – in particular, on December 24, karaoke played loudly there. In addition, before the murder, the neighbors heard the children screaming loudly and asking their mother not to kill them.

Investigators open criminal case after triple murder

As Alexander Shulga, the official representative of the Russian Investigative Committee for the Sverdlovsk Region, told Lente.ru, investigators opened a criminal case after the murder of three children by a mother.

Forensic specialists and investigators of the district department of the ICR are working at the scene of the emergency – they are establishing the causes of the incident

A number of examinations have also been appointed. In turn, the head of the press service of the regional Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Valery Gorelykh, told Lente.ru that operatives from the criminal investigation department of the police arrived at the crime scene.

They interview neighbors and the owner of the apartment where the murder was committed. The progress of the investigation of the case was taken under control by the prosecutor’s office, said the official representative of the regional prosecutor’s office, Marina Kanatova. To coordinate the actions of law enforcement officers, the prosecutor of the Sverdlovsk region, Boris Krylov, went to the scene.