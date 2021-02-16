At the Koltsovo airport in Yekaterinburg, a drunk man beat up a transport police officer. A criminal case has been opened on this fact, according to the website of the Ural Investigative Department of Transport RF IC…

The incident took place on February 6. After the plane arrived from Moscow at the Koltsovo airport, a 43-year-old drunk man refused to leave the cabin, and in response to the demands of the transport police, he hit one of the law enforcement officers in the face.

Investigators interrogated the transport police officers, a representative of the airline, eyewitnesses, a forensic medical examination was appointed to determine the presence and severity of injuries.

The criminal case was initiated under the article “Use of violence, not dangerous to life or health, against a government official.”

Earlier in Turkey, a Russian was detained for a drunken brawl on an airplane. As it was specified, the passenger beat his wife and tried to beat two other passengers of the plane, which was on the flight from St. Petersburg to Antalya.