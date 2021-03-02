The Chkalovsky District Court in Yekaterinburg arrested for two months on charges of pedophilia the 83-year-old children’s tennis coach, Honored Master of Sports of the USSR Nikolai Razhev. Reported by “Kommersant-Ural” with reference to the coach’s lawyer Yulia Buzuev on Tuesday, March 2.

According to her, the reason for initiating a criminal case was the conflict between the coach and the 10-year-old girl. On February 18, a girl, whose mother did not allow her to play table tennis due to the fact that she signed her up to swim, came to Razhev’s training, but he did not let her in. The man said that the reason for the refusal was her lack of a medical certificate and an application to sign up for classes. After the child began to interfere with the lesson, the coach kicked her out.

At home, the girl complained to her mother that the coach molested her. During the interrogation, the investigator threatened Razhev if he did not admit his guilt. As a result, the Honored Master of Sports of the USSR, under the dictation of the investigator, wrote a confession of guilt.

According to Buzueva, the coach told her that when the investigator, who had previously stated that the plea of ​​guilt case would be terminated, announced his arrest, Razhev asked him to return this paper back. However, the investigator refused to do so.

The teachers and students of the school insist on the innocence of the coach.

Razhev – Honored Master of Sports of the Soviet Union in orienteering. He headed the Sverdlovsk Regional Orienteering Federation for 11 years. Has a number of city, regional and national awards.

Earlier on Tuesday, in the Lysogorsk district of the Saratov region, a 63-year-old man sentenced by the age of 13 in a maximum security colony on charges of 13 episodes of molestation of children of different ages.

According to the Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation in the region, from September 2016 to August 2019, a man corrupted three girls born in 2012, 2003 and 2002 and a boy in 2017. At times he used violence. The children were under the care of his wife.

In 2019, one of the victims told her friend about what was happening, after which she turned to the guardianship authorities.