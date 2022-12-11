In Yaroslavl, two men with their sons got stuck in cabins on a Ferris wheel on Sunday morning, December 11, due to a breakdown of the attraction. People managed to be saved only after four hours, the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for the region reported.

It is reported that the call was received by rescuers around 11:00. There was a short circuit in the attraction system, which caused the wheel to stop. At that moment, in two closed cabins at a maximum height of 65 m, there were people – fathers with sons: one of the children is four years old, and the other is ten.

Arriving rescuers installed a winch and manually began to spin the wheel.

“After turning the wheel a quarter, they drove a fire truck with a cradle, and people were evacuated with the help of a cradle,” the message says.

Around 15:30, the regional Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that people had been rescued.

In September, a failure in the operation of the attraction occurred in the evening in the Jungle amusement park in Anapa. Due to a breakdown, 20 people remained in their chairs at a height for an hour, unable to leave the attraction. Later, all visitors were successfully lowered to the ground by the rescuers who arrived.