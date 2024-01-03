Two saboteurs were detained in Yaroslavl for setting fire to a transformer substation

In Yaroslavl, two unemployed saboteurs were detained who were trying to set fire to a transformer substation. Correspondence with Ukrainian curators was found in their phones, reports Telegram– SHOT channel.

18-year-old Vladimir and Nadezhda opened the substation on Melnichnaya Street, poured gasoline inside and set it on fire. The arson failed and the fire quickly went out. They promised to transfer 100 thousand rubles to the saboteurs for the work done.

Those caught were charged under the article “Sabotage committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy.” They face up to 20 years in prison.

Earlier, officers of the FSB and the Ministry of Internal Affairs detained three minor members of a sabotage group suspected of organizing terrorist attacks in the Zaporozhye region. The detained residents of Melitopol worked for the Security Service of Ukraine and called themselves “Black Sabotage.”