In the village of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug (YNAO), a fire engulfed a two-story building. Footage from the scene is at the disposal of Izvestia.

According to local media, the fire occurred in the village of Aksarka.

In the footage published on social networks, you can see how multi-meter pillars of fire and smoke rise above the building, and its roof is completely burned out.

As the publication notes, “Yamal Media”, at the moment all the residents have been evacuated – they are planned to be placed in a boarding school in the same locality. The circumstances of the fire are being investigated.

“Three units of special equipment of the YNAO fire service and 14 personnel are working on the spot. One unit of special equipment of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia left Salekhard, ”the publication clarifies.

Earlier that day, it became known that in the city of Zheleznogorsk-Ilimsky, Irkutsk Region, more than 30 people lost their homes due to a burned-out apartment building. According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the residents of 16 apartments, 31 people, were settled by relatives and friends, two more were placed in a rehabilitation center.