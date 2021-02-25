The head of a large family in Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug was suspected of murdering his wife. This was reported on Wednesday, February 24 at website Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug.

The incident occurred in the city of Noyabrsk. According to the investigation, the conflict between a 37-year-old man and his 36-year-old wife took place on the afternoon of February 23 at the entrance of a residential building. He several times stabbed his wife with a knife on vital organs, and then continued beating. A neighbor became a witness of the incident.

After the woman’s intervention, the man brought the wounded wife into the apartment, where she died before the ambulance arrived, writes NSN… A criminal case was initiated under the article on murder, the suspect was detained.

All the circumstances of the incident are established. Investigator for especially important cases of the November interdistrict department of the TFR Igor Ageev clarified that a set of examinations has been appointed, the results of which will indicate the real cause of death of the victim.

“The man admits guilt in inflicting stab wounds,” the TV channel quotes Ageev “360”…

how “RIA News” told in law enforcement agencies, the family is large. Shortly before the incident, a quarrel broke out between the spouses, after which the woman went to her relatives. Her husband was waiting for her return at the entrance with a knife.

As noted by friends, the couple was prosperous and respected in the city. The husband of the deceased worked in the trauma department. According to friends, recently he was addicted to drugs, he was fired from his job.

The fate of the children will soon be decided by the guardianship authorities. Currently, the middle son and youngest daughter of the couple are with the sister of the deceased. kp.ru… According to the local newspaper Noyabrsk 24, the eldest child lived with his paternal grandparents for a long time because of the frequent quarrels between his parents.

