Early elections for the mayor of Yakutsk will take place on March 28. This decision was made by the Yakut City Duma. TASS…

We will remind, on January 11, the mayor of Yakutsk Sardana Avksentyeva announced the early resignation due to health conditions. The politician decided to become an advisor to the future Acting Mayor Yevgeny Grigoriev on a voluntary basis. As Sardana Avksentieva explained, she is not indifferent to who will lead the city after her, despite the decision to resign.

On January 14, the city council of Yakutsk accepted her resignation and approved her as acting head head of the city district Evgeny Grigoriev.