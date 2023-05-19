Two men were sentenced to 16 and 17 years in a strict regime penal colony for the murder of a drinking buddy committed in the fall of 2022, the Investigative Department of the Russian Investigative Committee (TFR) for the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) reported on May 19.

The department explained that in October last year in a rented apartment between the defendants, aged 24 and 31, and their 26-year-old acquaintance, while drinking alcohol, there was a conflict that escalated into a fight.

As a result, the defendants inflicted multiple blows on the victim with a knife, after which they dismembered his body and carried the parts in bags to the trash cans, where they were found by an employee of the management company.

“By a court verdict dated May 19, 2023, the defendants were sentenced to 16 and 17 years in prison to be served in a strict regime correctional colony. The court also satisfied the civil claim of the victims in the amount of 2 million rubles,” the statement said. message.

On May 18, a 30-year-old man was detained in Volgograd, who, during a live broadcast on one of the social networks, threatened to kill a girl. Law enforcement agencies were able to quickly establish the place of events and the identity of the threat.