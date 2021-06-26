In Yakutia, near the village of Chernyshevsky, an oil spill occurred on the Vilyui River. This was announced on Saturday, June 26, at the press service of the cascade of the Vilyui HPPs. E. N. Batenchuk (PJSC “Yakutskenergo”), which is located on the river.

It is specified that at the moment, members of the station staff, together with the Ministry of Emergency Situations, have installed a boom on the water surface to prevent the slick from spreading.

“Experts are doing everything possible to minimize the effects of environmental pollution and restore the natural state of water in the area of ​​the downstream of the station as soon as possible,” the statement says.

The Ministry of Ecology of Yakutia, in turn, clarified that state inspectors of the authorized departments went to the place of the spill, they took samples from the scene.

According to preliminary data, there was an oil spill from the trap of the emergency oil discharge tank of HPP-2. The ingress of oil products into other rivers has not been recorded.

“Considering that rivers belonging to the objects of regional state environmental supervision flow into the Vilyui River, an administrative offense case has been initiated against PJSC Yakutskenergo, liability for which is provided for in Part 4 of Article 8.13. Of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation, an administrative investigation is underway, ” press service ministries.

At present, as indicated in the department, the workers of the Vilyui HPPs Cascade, together with the Ministry of Emergency Situations, carried out work on filling sorbents to neutralize oil products and installed barrage booms. The incident is under the control of the Yakutia prosecutor’s office.

In early June, Rosprirodnadzor announced plans to introduce a number of innovations in order to combat the negative impact on the environment. So, for example, as the head of the department, Svetlana Radionova, said, the department will disqualify the heads of enterprises for environmental damage in accidents. According to her, on the ground, inspectors are faced with a wide variety of attitudes, including threats of violence.