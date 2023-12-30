In Yakutia, the brother of the sculpture artist Bopposov made a dragon from cow dung

A resident of the Yakut village of Walba, Innokenty Bopposov, made a symbol of 2024 according to the eastern calendar – a dragon – from cow dung. This was reported by RIA News his brother, sculpture Mikhail Bopposov.

According to him, this year he himself did not create a new figure from manure. “This year, Kesha, having heard about my refusal, decided to make another sculpture. I made a dragon that will serve as a garbage bin for the villagers,” said Mikhail. He noted that he had previously made similar figures from dung himself in the year of the Dog and the Rat.

Mikhail added that his other brother Ivan decorated his yard with snow sculptures. In particular, he molded a hearth keeper who looked like his wife, and made a dragon on the roof of the house.

According to the agency, earlier netizens wrote that Mikhail Bopposov will not be able to create a traditional figure this year because he is being treated for cancer. Mikhail himself noted that he felt good. He also expressed gratitude to Innocent for continuing the tradition of sculpting symbols of the year from manure.

In December 2021, Mikhail Bopposov made a symbol of 2022 according to the eastern calendar from dung – a family of tigers. He also created a figurine reminiscent of Zhdun, a popular meme.