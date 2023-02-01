About 16.5% or 105 settlements have been gasified in Yakutia, in total they plan to provide more than 300 settlements with fuel. The head of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) Aisen Nikolaev spoke about this in an interview with Izvestia.

“There are 636 settlements in Yakutia. Already gasified 105 (16.5%) in 10 districts and Yakutsk with its suburbs. The number of settlements of the republic planned for gasification is 314 units. Thus, the possible percentage of settlements in the implementation of all gasification plans will be 49.3%,” Nikolaev said.

According to the head of the region, almost 3 thousand residential buildings were provided with fuel in Yakutia last year, and about 1.8 thousand are planned to be gasified this year. Now not only the central and western parts of Yakutia are covered by gasification, but also the southern and southwestern. However, with regard to the Arctic part of the authorities, they are making other decisions, switching to renewable energy.

“To cover an area of ​​3 million square meters. km by the main gas pipeline system is unlikely to succeed. Here we are talking not about hundreds, but about thousands of kilometers. We are already implementing a project in which more than 70 power plants will be transferred to combined energy generation using solar and diesel power plants,” he concluded.

