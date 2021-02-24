As a result of a fire in a partially resettled dormitory building in Yakutia, a woman died, the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the Republic of Sakha reports.

The incident took place in Srednekolymsk on February 23rd. The body of the deceased was found while extinguishing the fire.

Five people were evacuated from the house. The fire covered an area of ​​150 square meters. It is noted that the roof and part of a corridor-type residential building burned down.

At the scene of the emergency, interrogators of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and employees of the Investigative Committee work. The cause of the fire is being established.

Earlier it was reported that in Yakutia, three people were victims of a fire in an apartment building.

On February 22, in a fire in a multi-storey building in Tyumen, an elderly wife and their forty-year-old son died. The cause of the fire was the careless handling of fire when smoking.