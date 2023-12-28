In Yakutia, a half-century-old An-24 with 30 passengers landed on a frozen river

An An-24 passenger plane operated by Polar Airlines landed on a frozen river in Yakutia. The reason for the landing outside the runway was presumably pilot error. Lenta.ru has collected everything that is known about what happened at the moment.

The plane was supposed to land at the airport, but landed on the Kolyma River

An emergency situation occurred on the morning of Thursday, December 28. It is known that the airliner of the Russian carrier operated flight YAP217 on the route Yakutsk – Zyryanka – Srednekolymsk – Yakutsk.

During landing in the village of Zyryanka, the aircraft deviated from the runway to the right and landed on a sand spit of the Kolyma River.

According to Rosaviatsia, there were 30 passengers on board, including 2 children, as well as 4 crew members. No one was injured as a result of the incident. People were evacuated and taken to the airport building at 04:30 Moscow time.

The reason for landing on the river could have been pilot error

East Siberian Transport Prosecutor's Office reportedthat a commission from the Yakut department of the Federal Air Transport Agency, investigators from the Eastern Interregional Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, as well as the airline’s management will arrive at the scene of the incident.

The Federal Air Transport Agency regards the incident as a serious incident and will conduct an investigation with the commission.

Previously, the passenger airliner could have landed off the runway due to pilot error. “The Yakut Transport Prosecutor’s Office organized an investigation into this fact and coordinated the activities of law enforcement agencies,” the publication clarifies.

In turn, the press secretary of the Federal Air Transport Agency Artem Korenyako statedthat the department classifies the incident as a serious aviation incident. He clarified that, according to a preliminary assessment, the plane was not damaged, and the decision to tow it would be made later. At the same time, Zyryanka Airport continues to operate as normal.

An-24 flew for more than 50 years

It turned out that the An-24 entered service more than 50 years ago. The aircraft made its first flight in 1971 and has since been owned by at least four airlines.

In 2011, the aircraft was used by the carrier UTair Express; in 2015, it flew under the KrasAvia brand. In 2016, the airliner was transferred to IrAero, and since 2018 the plane has belonged to Polar Airlines.