According to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the responses delivered in Moscow “set out a serious diplomatic path, should Russia choose to do so.”| Photo: EFE/EPA/MARTIAL TREZZINI

Russia received a written response from the United States on Wednesday to its proposed security guarantees to prevent the expansion of NATO, the Western military alliance, and the deployment of offensive weapons near its borders, it said. the Russian Foreign Ministry in a statement.

The answer was delivered to Russian Deputy Minister Alexandr Grushkó by US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan. “On January 26, Russian Vice Chancellor A. Grushkó received the US Ambassador in Moscow, John Sullivan, at the latter’s request,” the official statement said.

During the meeting, which, according to Russian media, lasted about half an hour, the American diplomat delivered the written response to the proposals on security in Europe that Russia demanded from the US at the end of last year.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the responses delivered in Moscow “set out a serious diplomatic path, should Russia choose to do so,” according to the Washington Post.

Blinken explained that the written response included proposals to improve “reciprocal transparency” between Russia and the West regarding “the posture of forces in Ukraine” and military exercises in the region, as well as proposals that address the allocation of missile systems in the region. Europe and arms control, such as “our interest in a follow-on agreement to the new START treaty, which covers all nuclear weapons”.

Regarding Russian demands on NATO, Blinken said that “the open-door principles” of the alliance were reiterated, that is, the demand to stop its expansion was discarded.

Russia is also now awaiting the alliance’s response in what is a key week for diplomatic efforts aimed at preventing a Russian attack or invasion of Ukraine, on whose border it accumulates more than 100,000 troops.

On Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Russia expected a “constructive” response from the US and NATO to its demands.

“If there is no constructive response and the West continues its aggressive course, as President (Vladimir Putin) said, we will take the corresponding response measures,” Lavrov warned.

Russia had previously said it would take “necessary military-technical” measures in the event of a Western refusal to address security in Europe with an emphasis on Russian demands.

Security guarantees demanded by Russia include the containment of the alliance’s expansion, in particular to Ukraine and Georgia, the cessation of all military cooperation with the former Soviet republics, and the withdrawal of NATO troops and weapons to positions that occupied before 1997. Russia specifically proposed a draft treaty to the US and an agreement to NATO.

With regard to the US, Moscow proposes that Washington discards the sending of nuclear weapons outside the borders of both countries and also the return to its silos of weapons already deployed before the entry into force of the binding document it proposes.

Both sides would also commit to destroying existing infrastructure for doing so abroad, as well as refraining from carrying out nuclear tests and training civilian and military experts from other countries. “In a nuclear war there can be no winners,” Moscow said in its proposal.

The draft treaty refers to several agreements signed between 1971 and 1989 by the Soviet Union and the United States, although the Kremlin denies that its initiative represents “a review of the results of the end of the Cold War”.

Group asks for Brazilian support to Ukraine

In a statement, Ukrainian deputy Sviatoslav Yurash, president of the Ukraine-Brazil Interparliamentary Friendship Group, informed that articulations are being made so that Brazil also intercedes for the solution of the crisis in the European country.

Last weekend, descendants of Ukrainians in Brazil spread the hashtags #STANDWITHUKRAINE and #STOPPUTINNOW on social media, from a campaign organized by the World Congress of Ukrainians.

In addition, according to the statement, Vitório Sorotiuk, president of the Ukrainian-Brazilian Central Representation, called on Brazilians of Ukrainian descent to send requests to Kátia Abreu and Aécio Neves, presidents of the Foreign Relations committees of the Federal Senate and the Chamber of Deputies, respectively. , for Brazil to support Ukraine during the crisis.

Yurash also highlighted that the Archbishop of the Ukrainian Catholic Metropolis of São João Baptist, Dom Volodêmer Koubetch, made an appeal for the Catholic Churches of Brazil (Latin Rite and Eastern Rites) to unite in prayers for peace in Eastern Europe.