A study carried out by World University Rankings (CWUR) showed that no Brazilian state or federal university is in the top 100. The list shows 22 national institutions are among the top thousand. The survey takes into account four areas to make the ranking: the academic success of alumni, employability, faculty distinctions and research carried out.

In the ranking, the first places are from American institutions: Harvard University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Stanford University. By the way, in the top 10 positions are eight US and two English institutions.

Among the Brazilian companies, the best placement (109th) went to the University of São Paulo (USP). Last year, the state had been four positions ahead. The second Brazilian is also from São Paulo, the University of Campinas (Unicamp) (which was the 347th, rose to the 344th position).

The Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ, the third position among the national ones and the one with the best placement among the federal ones) fell from the 360th position to the 376th. The State of São Paulo (Unesp) also dropped in the ranking (it was the 421st and went to 424th). Federal do Rio Grande do Sul rose from position 474 to 467.

budget recomposition

Regarding the result of the survey, the Ministry of Education (MEC) informed Agência Brasil that the current work is to recompose the budget of the portfolio, which suffered losses in the previous government and acts to reduce the effects of the pandemic that reached all dimensions of the teaching in the country.

The MEC also added that all actions implemented are aimed at expanding opportunities for young people to access and remain in higher education. “This year, R$ 2.44 billion in investments have already been announced to strengthen higher education and public professional and technological education in the country, recovering the trend of cuts and contingencies of recent years”.

Assessment

For researcher Fabrício Garcia, founding partner of the Qstione platform, Brazil needs to improve its higher education assessment systems. “Evaluation is very important so that we have clearer indicators about what is happening in higher education”. A tool that exists at the moment is the National Student Performance Examination (Enade). The problem, as emphasized by the professor, is that university students have not been encouraged to take a good test. “Responsibility often rests solely with the educational institution. This makes it difficult to know what is good and what needs improvement.”

Check out the top 10 universities in the world, according to the ranking:

1 – Harvard University (USA)

2 – Massachusetts Institute of Technology (USA)

3 – Stanford University (USA)

4 – University of Cambridge (England)

5 – University of Oxford (England)

6 – Princeton University (USA)

7 – University of Chicago (USA)

8 – Columbia University (USA)

9 – University of Pennsylvania (USA)

10 – Yale University (USA)

The 10 Best Placements among Brazilians:

109 – University of São Paulo

344 – University of Campinas

376 – Federal University of Rio de Janeiro

424 – State University of São Paulo

467 – Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul

503 – Federal University of Minas Gerais

582 – Federal University of São Paulo

696 – State University of Rio de Janeiro

698 – Oswaldo Cruz Foundation

718 – Federal University of Santa Catarina