Among the few active Spanish artists who have managed to consolidate in the international market, Secondino Hernández (Madrid, 1975) It is usually cited as an example of success. Its meteoric ascent reflects the legitimizing power that today exercises collecting in the art system, patent … In two key milestones of his career: in 2012, when the Americans Don and Mera Rubell acquired all their pieces in arc; And in 2014, when the Finnish collector Timo Miettinen presented his work at the Maison Louis Carré de Paris.

However, it would be simplistic to explain the impulse to his career only through these two episodes, as Hernández, dedicated to painting for almost three decades, traveled in his youth for the demanding ‘rites of passage’ that operate as a quality filter ( the generations award or the scholarship of the Academy of Rome) and has achieved the progressive support of prestigious galleries in different latitudes, such as Ehrhardt Flórez (Madrid), Victoria Miro (London), Krinzinger (Vienna) or Nino Mier (Los Angeles).

Faced with the usual attitude of many creators of their generation, which rhetorically reject the market as a requirement to achieve a double success – commercial and institutional -, Hernández assumes this dimension naturally: he has turned his presence into the great global art fairs in Sign of identity and has extended its iconography to the field of design in objects such as lamps or jewels. In a system where art and market maintain such a narrow as conflictive relationship, this position has raised suspicions about whether his work has been ‘inflated’ by speculation and, therefore, if he really possesses the depth attributed to him.

What eaten for what was served

This strong presence in the commercial scene also explains, in part, its limited institutional career, a phenomenon accentuated by the lack of interest of museums and art centers for projects that do not fit in its ideological framework: the proposal of Hernández does not respond to the critical-political dimension That, today, it constitutes one of the main claims for directors and commissioners. In addition, it has turned the painting itself – a constantly questioned in the last half century – into the conceptual and thematic nucleus of its work.

Its first great institutional exposure with retrospective vocation did not reach until 2018, in the Cacmálaga, curated by Fernando Francés, And he barely served to dissipate doubts about the strength of his proposal. Now, the new sample in Alcalá 31 – more ambitious both in number of works and in their speech – it offers a more consistent framework to assess the scope of their work. The commissioner Joaquín García Martín He has explored the magma of expressive possibilities of Hernández and has structured the exhibition in four successive nuclei, within a linear tour that leaves little margin of autonomy to the spectator. In them the most explicit features of a poetic are addressed that, although it appears arbitrariness, responds to a deeply meditated process.

In painting.

From top to bottom, ‘Without title’ (2015); ‘Without title’ (2013); and ‘Without title’ (2010), works by Secondino Hernández

ABC



The first chapter focuses on the drawing, understood not as much as the representation of a specific idea, but as that mysterious moment in which The forms emerge through inertia, to the free gesture, to the orthogonal rigor or rhythmic repetition. The second chapter addresses the surface, where a continuous game of tensions and opposite actions is displayed – add and remove, draw and scrape, show and suck – with the color as a conductive thread. The third explores the compositional structure, determined by the purpose of canceling the central vision, exploring the aesthetic potential of the disorder and inquiring in the problems posed, within the abstract art, the differentiation between figure and background. On the second plant there are specific figurative explorations, which, although evidenced Hernández’s desire for not accommodating in a successful language, make up the less consistent section.

Except for the monumental piece that opens the route – created for this appointment -, no proposals are included with an installation, environmental or scenographic approach, that is, that ‘expanded field’ so recurring when the current painting wants to appear in institutional spaces without being Anachronistic warning. This exhibition avoids that resource and, on the other hand, reveals a trajectory always clinging to two -dimensional support and modulated by various lineages: in the catalog, the commissioner indicates the initial influence of Navarro Baldeweg, Luis Claramunt or Luis Gordillo, while the historian Rocío Robles Late It relates it to Cy Twombly and Albert Oehlen.

Together with these names, their conceptual framework is inscribed in that international abstraction of the nineties that prolonged the line drawn by the American expressionist painting of the fifties while still questioning its rhetoric: specifically, the disbelief of the transcendental function of art and claim of the material pleasure of the painting, aspects that are embodied in the Madrid as a casual epigone, committed to The search for a language that allows painting to continue.

Secondino Hernández ‘In works’. Alcalá Sala 31. Madrid. C/ Alcalá, 31. Commissioner: Joaquín García Martín. Until April 20. Three stars.

With this exhibition, the artist puts the cards on the table and makes it clear that, beyond his peculiar position in the commercial scene, He is a magnificent painter with a well -articulated aesthetic speech, in full maturity process and still to say.