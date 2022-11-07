Wonder is a muscle that you have to train, according to Ronald Goedemondt (47). He himself has trained well for seven cabaret programs and he also shows his muscle strength in his eighth solo. He turns out to be especially a specialist in wondering about the many riddles that hide in and around the house(s).

In With kneeling nods include mysteries about the toilet brush and a certain size pedal bin. With a great sense of the tragicomic, Goedemondt talks about these kinds of objects that can amaze him endlessly and by extension: annoy him. He is extremely adept at finding targets that are recognizable, yet manage to surprise. The result of such a story is often uncontrollably funny. Moreover, there is little that creates more togetherness than being annoyed by something in a group.

At first glance, Goedemondt seems to be entering fertile, but also somewhat familiar grounds. It is still tasty, but Goedemondt has of course served us this more often. Despite that too With kneeling nods Once again packed with comic anecdotes about what you could call minor suffering, Goedemondt comes out very surprisingly.

Greater suffering

It is unexpected when Goedemondt tells after about half an hour that greater suffering has recently taken place in his life. With retroactive effect, we appear to have mainly witnessed Goedemondt’s self-defense mechanism against dealing with this. That’s a nice twist, because of which his observations that often seemed very funny, but sometimes also very secondary, suddenly take on more meaning. Man has the unique gift of fooling or distracting himself when something has happened that is actually too intense, Goedemondt had already said before. At the time, however, this seemed mainly the conclusion of a story about his youthful self, who could not bear the shame of a bedsheet covered in poo.

It’s magical how With kneeling nods revolves around the death of a loved one, without having to mince words. Goedemondt stays far away from the pathetic and shows us very effectively the workings of a universal phenomenon: if one finds it difficult to deal with something, he often finds it very difficult to talk about it. For example, there is suddenly much more hidden behind eerie stories, such as about eating a Turkish shoarma dish. If you look through the high joke density, you mainly see someone who at night, intoxicated and alone, tries to anesthetize himself by eating questionable food.

Goedemondt’s way of distracting himself from the intense emotions he experiences is to seek relief in youthful matters. For example, he finds distraction at the fair, or by eating cookies and chips. The death of a parent kisses the child in you again, it becomes clear. Every now and then, Goedemondt manages to express his grief in more sustainable ways. Then brief, detailed memories of his late father arise. They are touching anecdotes, for example about how his father once helped him fabricate an explosive Sinterklaas surprise. The fact that Goedemondt’s openness is short-lived has a powerful effect. He then quickly has to distract himself again, with which he manages to elicit the generous smile from you again. But we already knew that he could do that. What’s new is that he With kneeling nods also knows how to move.