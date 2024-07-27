I went out for a run under a black sky and, ten minutes later, a fine rain started. It hit me in the eyes, a blow that barely hit me and it retreated as if asking for forgiveness. These are stupid, empty days. I came to Buenos Aires from my hometown when I was 17. I established my kingdom in an apartment where I threw parties with a level of scandal that now horrifies me. Life was painful but interesting. I wrote at night on my portable typewriter, I read a lot, I studied, I went dancing. I was guided by a charming blindness. I improvised, I let myself go. Now I plan, I obey my agenda that seems like an entity with a life of its own. Where is that person I was, under how many layers of myself is there left. These are days of long nights. I read Breakfast of Championsby Kurt Vonnegut; Catch 22by Joseph Heller. It’s like going back to childhood, when he forced me to read books in which I slipped without footing, reading as if I were dreaming. I run. I go to the movies. I have dinner with friends. Ways to fill what cannot be filled. The man I live with is in Patagonia. He paints a cabin, gathers firewood. He manipulates pipes that transport things: water, gas. He is a Viking with practical answers. We talk on the phone. Sometimes I tell him about this sick emptiness. That I wish I could be exiled from myself, be something else. That there is no refuge where I always find it. He tells me that the world will return to what it was. His voice does not fill the emptiness but accompanies it. We talk about birds, we talk about forests and fires. About what is built and destroyed in love. I think this is a verse from someone, but I don’t remember who and I quote it distorted: “The only thing that can destroy me is life, I already know that.” I trust him as I trust the sun, without thinking. We should all have a voice like that. Someone to remind us, when we are far away, that there is a way back home. Someone to remind us that, to find it, we must not search but stay. From the winter of our discontent: happy summer.