Cold, frost and wind. In Italy, the grip of the 'general' winter not only accentuates seasonal ailments but also leads to excessive tearing. “The eyes are exposed to lower temperatures which can cause dryness and cause them to lose moisture. When the tear film dries, the eye is led to secrete as a defense mechanism: it produces more tears to hydrate itself, also leading to constant tearing which it can be very annoying. Furthermore – underline the experts of the European Ophthalmic Institute-Baviera Clinic – these tears can be of poor quality, with consequences also on dry eyes”.

But is it possible to avoid excessive tearing in winter? “There are many ways to prevent or treat watery eyes, starting from small changes in lifestyle, up to treatments that require a doctor's prescription”, respond ophthalmologists.

Here is the handbook: 1) Protecting your face with hats or caps helps reduce direct exposure to the cold, while sunglasses protect your eyes from wind and low temperatures. It is important that the sunglasses worn have UV protection and that they are large and enveloping to prevent wind from entering through the sides of the lenses. Furthermore, if possible, it is best to try to avoid situations in which you are directly exposed to cold air currents, finding a sheltered place 2) Maintaining a cool and humid environment is essential to keeping your eyes hydrated. Using humidifiers helps prevent dry eyes caused by dry winter air 3) Forcing your eyes to blink voluntarily helps prevent eye irritation and dryness by allowing the eye to hydrate naturally.

4) Artificial tears or lubricating drops can help keep the surface of the eye hydrated, reducing the sensation of dryness and irritation. They can be applied during the day, when necessary, and also before going out to prevent the consequences of the cold 5) If you suffer from allergies, it is important to stay away from allergens and avoid contact with them. To this end, it is advisable to undergo a test in a medical center to find out exactly what type of allergy you suffer from. There are some measures that can be taken to minimize exposure to allergens and alleviate symptoms, such as: keeping the house clean to reduce the presence of mites and dust. If symptoms persist, they can be relieved with eye drops, antihistamines, corticosteroids or even vaccines. Always consult a specialist to determine the best option depending on the allergy you have.

6) To avoid watery eyes when wearing contact lenses, it is important to use them correctly. Before handling lenses, it is essential to wash your hands with soap and water. Contact lenses must be cleaned and stored correctly, in a clean case with a specific solution. It is advisable to change the liquid and the container regularly and respect the expiry time and date. Furthermore, you should not use them excessively, remove them before taking a shower to avoid the entry of microorganisms and do not fall asleep with your lenses still on. 7) Do not rub your eyes because it can be harmful to their health, as it can facilitate the introduction of germs and bacteria that increase the risk of eye infections and can cause minor eye injuries. It is advisable to tolerate itching and wash your eyes thoroughly with a saline solution. If you need to remove a foreign body, you need to do it very carefully.

8) Avoid eye strain. Regular rest periods should be observed, especially if your eyes water due to prolonged use of computer screens or cell phones. A good option is the 20-20-20 rule, which consists of resting your eyes for 20 seconds every 20 minutes, looking at an object at a distance of 6 meters 9) Keep hydrated: drinking water is very useful; when the body has adequate water, it is difficult for the eyes to suffer from dry eyes and tearing.

10) Regularly consulting a specialist is the best way to prevent and treat tearing; the doctor will give the most appropriate indications, analyzing the causes and guaranteeing personalized treatment.