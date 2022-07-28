“Not those very long notes this time. Let it spring. That has to come from the bottom of the orchestra.” Conductor Jan Cober is busy with fine grinding this rehearsal evening of the Koninklijke Harmonie Thorn (KHT). Sometimes he zooms in on one note, which needs a little more precision.

94 pairs of eyes are on his cues, facial expression and arm gestures. Anyone who sees the concentrated glances and listens to what is being played would forget that these are only amateur musicians. But the mission is a serious one. During the closing weekend of the World Music Competition (WMC), a four-yearly international wind music spectacle in Kerkrade, the KHT participates with seven international competitors in the concert division for harmonies. The winner can call himself world champion.

The rehearsal takes place in the sports hall of the neighboring Belgian village of Kessenich. The acoustics and other conditions there are comparable to those of the Kerkrade Rodahal. The dimensions of the WMC stage are indicated with tape on the floor.

Rehearsal of the Royal Harmony Thorn in the sports hall in Kessenich.

The will to participate in that event became clear through a referendum, says Franca Eurlings-Tonnaer, president of the KHT and herself a horn player in the harmony. “When I took office, we did a survey. What do we find most important: being together or actually performing? Most people wanted to fulfill the five-year competition obligation with a WMC participation.”

Cober, who was born in Thorn, was infected with the music virus at the WMC sixty years ago during a performance by the Koninklijke Harmonie Thorn, in which his father also played at the time. His fascination never went away. He started playing the clarinet and then grew into a top conductor (at the age of seventy he leads two Dutch and a Spanish wind orchestra). “Blass music suffers from prejudice,” says Cober. “The WMC was once announced as ‘hoempa’ on the NOS Journaal. One has no idea of ​​the artistic level in our world.”

Over the past few weeks alone, 15,000 musicians from marching and show orchestras, wind bands (for example the US Marine Band) and brass bands from all over the world gathered for the WMC, which has been taking place in Kerkrade every four years since 1951. This year’s edition should have been held in 2021, but was postponed due to corona. “Due to the pandemic, the number of participants has fallen by about 25 percent,” says Björn Bus, artistic director of the WMC. “Companies in the lower divisions in particular are slowing down. They first try to get things back in order, such as the occupation, after corona shut down everything for a while. Orchestras from Northeast Asia are staying away, because routes across Russia and Ukraine are closed due to the war. That makes the plane tickets very expensive.”

The Royal Harmony Thorn already exists since 1812.

Provincial Identity

The WMC changes over the years. The 2017 edition was the first with a different format for the harmonies competing in the concert division. “They no longer had to play a compulsory work, but were encouraged to come up with a nicely cohesive program, a Gesamtkunstwerk, in which non-musical elements such as poetry, dance, image, and light can also be played.”

In Limburg, wind music is part of the provincial identity. The province is the purveyor of world champions. Some small places even have two amateur orchestras. In Thorn (2,500 inhabitants) the KHT (the Bokken) has competition from the harmony St. Michael (the Goats). Eijsden (9,700 inhabitants) has the Royal Harmony Sainte Cécile (the Reds) and the Koninklijke Oude Harmonie (the Blues). The conflict dating back to the nineteenth century sometimes degenerates into discord: two separate Sinterklaas arrivals or thinking about members as separate human species. “But in Thorn the mutual relations are very good nowadays,” assures Eurlings-Tonnaer.

The Dutch wind music world and also the Limburg brands have meanwhile noticed the consequences of cutting back on music education. Bus: “It is becoming more difficult to enthuse youth. Only a few companies at the top provide internal training. Something has to change quickly in the width, otherwise the thinning will be great. Then a few top project orchestras remain, but it thins out enormously at the local level. Harmonies, brass bands and brass bands are already being disbanded or are forced to merge.”

Conductor Jan Cober rehearses with the Koninklijke Harmonie Thorn in the sports hall in Kessenich.

Natural cycle

Cober: “While people move on from those companies to the top orchestras or to conservatories and top places in classical music or jazz. The natural cycle has been broken.”

With all these concerns, the conductor is positive about the chances of the KHT this weekend: “The harmony naturally has a large, full sound. Recently we have been working on further variation: playing subtle and fluently, mixing colors.”

Eurlings-Tonnaer has little doubt: “We are going to become world champions for the highest quality.” Cober shares that belief, but “the preparation time with that enormous intensity of making music together is just as beautiful.”

