When they ask me if I am afraid of the blank page when writing, I answer that I am afraid of the page already written. A blank page gives you the opportunity to demonstrate your talent or at least it has not yet revealed that you are a mediocre writer. For my part, I feel unbearable shame when I reread things I wrote many years ago. Subjected to the tyranny of today’s political correctness and the unappealable inquisition of the networks, I discover that words that were accepted without further ado then today are offensive or impudent; Expressions that not so long ago were in common use today hurt the eyes when reading them. But that embarrassment is nothing if you are a journalist or writer who expressed political opinions with an inexorable conviction, the kind that you abhor today and it is clear to readers the lurches to the right and left that you have had to make until you found the nutritious sentry box or the praise that you dedicated to any gyrfalcon who would later turn out to be an abominable subject. The terror of the written folio is logical, since there is no art that rots faster than literature, nor opinion that does not run the risk of becoming ideological garbage over time. On the other hand, the blank page gave you the opportunity one day to describe the sustained gaze of that girl that gave rise to a long passion, the breeze of a summer night on the beach that brought music from a festival, the golden color of quinces. in autumn, the aroma of apples that filled the air of the kitchen, the metallic drop of thaw that fell from the shed in spring on the wet firewood. Over time, this ridiculous lyricism has acquired a perennial value, because everyone participates in those light and ephemeral sensations. The blank page allows you to be immortal. “Sing, oh goddess, the wrath of Achilles,” wrote one who would later be called Homer.

