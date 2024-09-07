In The upcoming presidential elections to be held on November 5 in the United StatesOne of the sectors that will be decisive is the Latin population and, according to artificial intelligence ChatGPT, it will have a greater impact in certain states.

Both Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump They are putting special interest in voters of Latin descent or those who became naturalized citizens.

According to ChatGPT, The states in which special attention should be paid to the Latino vote are the following six:

California . It has the largest Latino population in the United States, making it a crucial state. In that state, Latinos represent a significant portion of the electorate and their vote can have a very significant influence on the upcoming elections at both the state and national level.

. It has the largest Latino population in the United States, making it a crucial state. In that state, Latinos represent a significant portion of the electorate and their vote can have a very significant influence on the upcoming elections at both the state and national level. Texas It has a large Latino population, especially in areas such as Houston, San Antonio and El Paso, so the vote of that sector will be fundamental, especially in the federal elections.

It has a large Latino population, especially in areas such as Houston, San Antonio and El Paso, so the vote of that sector will be fundamental, especially in the federal elections. Florida In this state, the Latino population, especially those of Cuban and Puerto Rican origin, has a considerable presence. ChatGPT points out that the vote of this sector will be of great importance due to the weight that Florida has in the Electoral College.

In this state, the Latino population, especially those of Cuban and Puerto Rican origin, has a considerable presence. ChatGPT points out that the vote of this sector will be of great importance due to the weight that Florida has in the Electoral College. Snowfall. Particularly in areas like Las Vegas, Latinos will have a significant impact on the elections. They have already demonstrated their decision-making power in the past.

Particularly in areas like Las Vegas, Latinos will have a significant impact on the elections. They have already demonstrated their decision-making power in the past. Arizona In this state, the Latino population has grown significantly, especially in metropolitan areas such as Phoenix and Tucson.

In this state, the Latino population has grown significantly, especially in metropolitan areas such as Phoenix and Tucson. New York. In New York City in particular, the Latino population is very large and their vote can have a significant influence on the elections.

It should be noted that ChatGPT makes estimates based on what it has in its databasebut it is by no means a conclusive analysis of the dynamics of the American electoral process.

Republicans and Democrats want the Latino vote in the US elections

Despite the strong criticism that Donald Trump has made against immigrants, many of those who have become citizens consider that he offers them better international policy, lower unemployment and inflation, so are considering giving him their vote.

For its part, The Biden and Kamala Harris administration is offering hope to many immigrants who already have a life in the United States, for example through the Parole in Place program. His voters also argue that he has kept the economy on track.