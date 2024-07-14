The Construction Industry In the United States, it is one of the fastest growing industries in recent years thanks to increases in funding for public projects and growth in private residential activity. That is why the progressive demand for workers has made salaries become more competitive and in some areas of the United States they are very attractive.

This growing activity is one of the most chosen by migrant workers who come to the United States in search of better salary conditions, so it is important to consider the most beneficial areas to earn a juicy salary.

The Construction Coverage site, which recommends information for employees and employers in the construction industry, listed the states where workers in this activity receive the best salariesbased on data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

In which state do construction workers earn the most?

While employees in this field are generally compensated competitively, income varies depending on the the geographical location.

The states of Hawaii, Illinois and Massachusetts are the three that offer construction workers the highest hourly wages compared to other parts of the country.

In the case of Hawaii and Illinois, the average hourly wage is higher than US$35, while in the case of Massachusetts it is estimated to be US$33 per hour. This last income is also received in Alaska.

This report also states that the southern states of the United States are where Average wages are lower, generally paying less than US$22 per hour.

From now on, every worker must take into account that the type of job influences salary. Within the construction industry, the best paid are the lift installers, pile driver operators and boilermakers.

As the United States, like many countries around the world, is seeking to implement more renewable energy, the demand for construction workers on these types of projects has also grown, such as solar photovoltaic energy installers.