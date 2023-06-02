Nico Ponce, 36, caused some controversy when it was confirmed that he would play Paolo Guerrero in the Netflix series, “With you, captain” (2022). Now the actor is attracting attention again, but this time for his participation in “The Great Chef: Famous”, a Latina program in which he competed with Milett Figueroa, Patricia Portocarrero, Fiorella Rodríguez, Natalia Málaga and Susan León. Although the audience knows him for these facets, when he debuted on TV 20 years ago, he did so as a singer.

In which television show did Nico Ponce debut?

Nico Ponce appeared on TV, for the first time, in the musical sequence Generación R, of the program “Erre con R”, of Panamericana Televisión, hosted by Raúl Romero and Roger del Águila, in 2003. At that time, he was 18 years old and became call as henry ponce (His full name is Nicolás Henry Ponce Noriega).

The premise of the contest consisted of choosing the members that would make up a new musical group during five stages. The winner of each phase would take $1,000, and the group would have the chance to record two songs in a professional studio, with their respective video clips. The jury was made up of rocker Jhovan Tomasovich (Zen), singer Bárbara Romero, stylist Koky Belaunde and Edmundo Delgado, musical director.

Nico Ponce won in the third stage of Generación R and the group was made up of Frank Aching, Jose María (son of ‘Chato’ Barraza), Henry Ponce, Renzo Winder and ‘Coco’ Rodríguez. Other celebrities who also tried their luck were Yiddá Eslava, Jean Paul Santa María, Natalia Salas, Diego Val and Anabel Torres.

However, generation R it failed to achieve success, partly due to the crisis that Panamericana went through and the cancellation of the program “Erre con R”, on July 10, 2003.

What happened to Nico Ponce’s musical career?

After Generación R, Nico Ponce began to study acting with Bruno Odar, in parallel he prepared himself vocally. From 2003 to 2015, he led singing workshops with Julie Freundt, Toni Lamond, among others. He was also a vocalist for the band KBU (2005-2006) and, in 2008, he released his album “Identidad”, the single “How I wish” It was heard in the miniseries “Gamarra” (2011), in which he starred with Mario Ballón and Leslie Guillén.

In 2011, he acted in the youth series “The Academy” and six of his songs were part of the production. Later, in 2015, Nico Ponce and Eva Ayllón released the song “Voices of Hope” in support of the Peruvian team for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. “Who better than her to represent patriotism, it’s also such a happy song that it will make everyone dance and I’m sure it will hit a lot,” he said.

When he participated in “Sorcerous eyes” In 2019, Nico Ponce premiered “Princess”, and Melissa Paredes (his fictional partner) was part of the video clip. His latest release is a collaboration with Sebastian Mahle, with the song “You are not here” (2022), actress Andrea Luna appears in the video.

