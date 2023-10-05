Born in Lanús, the Argentine striker German Canowho currently plays for Fluminense in Brazil, had an impressive record in 2022, being the top scorer among the 100 most important national leagues in the world, according to the International Federation of Football History and Statistics, with 33 goals, ranking above of top-level footballers like Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland.
Today we see him scoring goals for the Brazilian team, which is already in the final of the 2023 Copa Libertadores, at 35 years of age, but there are many people who are unaware of the career of this striker born in Lomas de Zamora, who suffered a lot to get there. to the place of recognition it has today.
The current scorer of the continental competition, with 12 goals in the final, debuted in Lanús, then went through Chacarita and Colón before emigrating to Colombia where he played for Deportivo Pereira, and was champion with Independiente Medellín, with a short spell in the middle by Nacional of Paraguay.
He only began to stand out at DIM, a club he joined in 2012, where he scored more than 25 goals over three seasons: 27 in 2014, 32 in 2018 and 34 in 2019, with loans to Pachuca and León in between.
Already in 2020 he had to arrive in Brazil to play for Vasco Da Gama: 14 goals in 34 games during the first season and 11 in 36 in the second, a goal average that caught the attention of Fluminense, who decided to hire him in 2022. In “Flu” he has 80 goals in 118 games, Being the the club’s second scorer in this century and he already equaled Pedro’s record of goals in the Libertadores in this century (12, Flamengo) in the last edition.
A goal scoring machine, who wants to crown it with the first Libertadores in the history of the Flu. You’ll make it?
#teams #German #Cano #scorer #Copa #Libertadores #broke #Fluminense #play