📌He was born in Lomas de Zamora

📌He played in Lanús, Chacarita and Colón

📌He was champion with Independiente Medellín

📌In 2015, he tore the cruciate ligament in his knee and it took him 6 months to recover.

📌In 2022, he arrived in Fluminense

📌He has 80 goals in 118 games with the club

📌In his… pic.twitter.com/mlxfHyaRUc

— VarskySports (@VarskySports) October 5, 2023