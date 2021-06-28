The Belgian team advances in this Eurocup and is already in the quarterfinals after defeating the reigning Eurocup champion, the Portugal team, in the round of 16. The Belgian team has one of the best generations in its history and they just need to put the finishing touch with a title. Let’s see where each of the men from Roberto Martínez’s team who played at the start against the Portuguese made their debut.
Thibaut Courtois arrived at Genk when he was only 8 and went through their lower categories until making his debut with the first team in April 2009. The Belgian has passed through the ranks of Chelsea, Atlético de Madrid on loan, and currently plays for Real Madrid.
Toby Alderweireld arrived at the quarry of the Ajax in 2004. In 2007 he signed his first contract and in 2008 he made his debut with the first team in which he played until 2013 when he signed for Atlético de Madrid. Since 2015 he has played for Tottenham.
Another player who made his professional debut at the Ajax it was Thomas Vermaelen in February 2004, although the following season he would go on loan to Waalwijk. After going through Arsenal, Barcelona and Rome, since 2019 he has played for Vissel Kobe.
Jan Vertonghen began playing in the lower categories of Tielrode and Beerschot, until in 2003 he joined the quarry of the Ajax. In 2006 he made his debut with the first ajacied team with which he remained until 2012. The last transfer market went to Benfica from Tottenham.
Thomas Meunier made his professional debut in the ranks of the Virton Belgian second division. In 2011 he signed for Bruges where he spent five seasons. Last summer he joined Borussia Dortmund from PSG.
Youri Tielemans was trained in the lower categories of the Anderlecht and in 2013 he rose to the first team making his debut in July. Tielemans spent four seasons with the Belgian team before moving to Monaco and later to Leicester where he currently plays. This is the first Eurocup for Tielemans.
Axel Witsel made his debut as a professional footballer in 2006 in the ranks of the Liege Standard where he played for five seasons. Since 2018 he has played for Borussia Dortmund.
The middle of the Hazard brothers followed in his brother Eden’s footsteps and began his career at the Belgian Royal Stade Brainois. At the age of 14 he signed for him Lens French, a club with which he made his professional debut in 2011. He currently plays for Borussia Dortmund where he arrived in 2019. This is also his first participation in a European Championship.
Kevin de Bruyne joined the lower ranks of the Genk in 2005 and was promoted until debuting with the first team three years later. In 2012 he headed to Bremen and after passing through Chelsea and Wolfsburg in 2015 he landed at Manchester City where he is one of the team’s leaders and one of the best players in the world.
The eldest of the Hazard brothers took his first steps at the Royal Stade Brainois, a club in his hometown. Eight years later he joined the Tubize and was seen there by a scout from the Lille that ended up signing him. He made his professional debut in 2007 in the ranks of the French team. In 2012 he made the leap to the Premier with Chelsea and 7 seasons later he signed for Real Madrid.
Romelu Lukaku played his first game as a professional in the ranks of Anderlecht in 2009. In 2011 he headed for the Premier with Chelsea and since 2019 he has defended the colors of Inter Milan, being one of the team’s main offensive references.
