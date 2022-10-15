When a person searches buy a vehicle in Mexicorequires a diversity of requirements, one of those is that in many states of the Republic they request to have car insurance, this in order to avoid road accidents that can generate catastrophes or problems.

A Car insurance helps protect the unit, passengers, third parties and yourself, in case of an accident, theft or other damage, however, one of the most common questions is What happens if I don’t have insurance?

According to Mexican Law, in the country all cars must be protectedthis is how it was established since 2019, where they indicate that all cars that circulate on the streets in a mandatory way must have at least one liability insurancewhich covers for damages that you may cause to third parties in person or on their propertythis derived from an accident.

Can I be fined for not having car insurance?

Yes, although it does not apply to all entities of the Republic. In those that do, the cost of the sanction varies and can reach up to 4 thousand pesos. In Mexico City, for example, the infraction is 20 to 40 Units of Measurement and Updating (UMA)that is to say of the 1 thousand 924.40 to 2 thousand 886.60 pesos. Other states where the sanction applies are the State of Mexico, Chihuahua, Tamaulipas, Nuevo León and San Luis Potosí.

States where it is mandatory to take out auto insurance:

Lower California

chihuahua

Coahuila

Colima

Mexico City

Mexico state

Jalisco

Nayarit

New Lion

San Luis Potosi

Sinaloa

Tabasco

Tamaulipas

Queretaro

Veracruz

Yucatan

You recommend reading:

According to the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef)to reach a resolution between the people involved, the intervention of a Insurance adjusterthis person will assess the damage and determine the degree of responsibility of those involved, as well as the processes and procedures that must be followed to repair the damage.