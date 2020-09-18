|state
|When will the schools open
|Gujarat
|Schools from class 9 to 12 will not open from September 21
|Uttar Pradesh
|Schools will not open in UP from September 21? Deputy CM said, ‘Hope is very low’
|Haryana
|Children’s schools from 9th to 12th will open from 21st September
|Kerala
|Schools will not open till October
|Uttarakhand
|Schools will remain closed till 30 September
|Delhi
|Schools will remain closed till October 5
|Jammu and Kashmir
|Schools to open on 21 September on voluntary basis
|Andra Pradesh
|Schools will open from September 21
|Arunachal Pradesh
|Awaiting judgment
|Assam
|Schools will open from September 21
|Bihar
|Awaiting judgment
|Chhattisgarh
|Awaiting judgment
|Goa
|Schools will remain closed till October 2
|Himachal Pradesh
|Awaiting judgment
|Karnataka
|Awaiting judgment
|Jharkhand
|Awaiting judgment
|Madhya Pradesh
|Awaiting judgment
|Maharashtra
|Awaiting judgment
|Manipur
|Awaiting judgment
|Meghalaya
|Schools will open from September 21, regular classes will not be held
|Mizoram
|Awaiting judgment
|Punjab
|Awaiting judgment
|Odisha
|Awaiting judgment
|Rajasthan
|Awaiting judgment
|Sikkim
|Awaiting judgment
|Tamil Nadu
|Awaiting judgment
|Telangana
|Awaiting judgment
|Tripura
|Awaiting judgment
|West Bengal
|Awaiting judgment
.
