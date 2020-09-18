state When will the schools open Gujarat Schools from class 9 to 12 will not open from September 21 Uttar Pradesh Schools will not open in UP from September 21? Deputy CM said, ‘Hope is very low’ Haryana Children’s schools from 9th to 12th will open from 21st September Kerala Schools will not open till October Uttarakhand Schools will remain closed till 30 September Delhi Schools will remain closed till October 5 Jammu and Kashmir Schools to open on 21 September on voluntary basis Andra Pradesh Schools will open from September 21 Arunachal Pradesh Awaiting judgment Assam Schools will open from September 21 Bihar Awaiting judgment Chhattisgarh Awaiting judgment Goa Schools will remain closed till October 2 Himachal Pradesh Awaiting judgment Karnataka Awaiting judgment Jharkhand Awaiting judgment Madhya Pradesh Awaiting judgment Maharashtra Awaiting judgment Manipur Awaiting judgment Meghalaya Schools will open from September 21, regular classes will not be held Mizoram Awaiting judgment Punjab Awaiting judgment Odisha Awaiting judgment Rajasthan Awaiting judgment Sikkim Awaiting judgment Tamil Nadu Awaiting judgment Telangana Awaiting judgment Tripura Awaiting judgment West Bengal Awaiting judgment

