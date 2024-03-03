The Mexican actor Pablo Cruz Guerrero plays Roberto Gómez Bolaños in fiction, 'Chespirito', Well, the bioseries about his life with the title 'Without wanting to want' is already being recorded in Acapulco, Guerrero, and on social networks it receives good comments, as it impresses with the first images such as Roberto Gomez Bolaños'Chespirito'.

'Without wanting to want' is the bioseries of 'Chespirito' which is produced by the streaming platform Max, formerly known as HBO Max, and is already in the filming process. On social networks they also wonder what works he has appeared in as an actor. Pablo Cruz Guerrero.

Pablo Cruz GuerreroFrom Mexico City and 40 years old, he has an outstanding career as an actor and among the most recent series in which he has participated are 'Luis Miguel, the series' and 'The widow of Thursdays'.

Pablo Cruz Guerrero. Instagram photo

According to information in the biography of Pablo Cruz Guerrerowho plays on television Roberto Gómez Bolaños, 'Chespirito'studied Business Administration and acting at the Televisa Artistic Education Center (CEA), and later debuted in the play 'The Witches of Salem'.

In the world of soap operas, she has appeared in several, including 'Verano de amor', 'When I fall in love', 'Palabra de mujer' and 'My sin'.

One of the most notable performances is the one Pablo Cruz Guerrero He had in 'Luis Miguel, the series', where he played the villain of the third season and whose name is Patricio Robles, one of the representatives of the 'Mentiras' singer.

Pablo Cruz Guerrero characterized as 'El Chavo del 8' for the series 'Without wanting to'. Instagram photo @maxstreammaxla

Since Pablo Cruz Guerrero auditioned for the character of 'Chespirito' would have attracted attention and convinced the producers due to his great physical resemblance and performance, and surely This work will be another of the most important in his career as an actor.

