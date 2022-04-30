Home page World

Boris Becker has been in prison for more than two years. He will probably serve out the sentence in a prison known for overcrowding and other abuses.

London – Boris Becker was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison without parole in the UK. Although Becker can still appeal, according to reports in the British Times, he was taken to a prison after the end of the court hearing and spent his first night behind bars.

Boris Becker is likely to be serving his sentence at Wandsworth Prison. (Archive photo) © Kirsty O’connor/dpa

Boris Becker: Ex-tennis star will probably have to serve his sentence in Wandsworth Prison

Due to Becker’s notoriety, the focus now turns to the prison he will be held in and prison conditions in the UK in general. According to information from various media, such as the Times and RTL Boris Becker serving his sentence at Wandsworth Prison. This is the second largest prison in Great Britain, which was built in the 19th century and can accommodate around 1500 prisoners. Wandsworth Prison is just 2 miles from Wimbledon Stadium, where Becker once celebrated his great successes.

According to the British newspaper The Guardians everyday prison life is said to be characterized by overcrowding, drugs, riots and suicides. The British Newspaper “The Independent” reported abuses in the prison in January 2022. Inmates described the south London penitentiary as a “crumbling, overcrowded and vermin-infested prison” and reported being forced to go days – and sometimes weeks – without going outdoors.

Overcrowding, misery, a lack of psychological counseling centers: This is where Boris Becker sits

Wandsworth Prison also held a number of well-known inmates, including musician Pete Doherty, Wikileaks founder Julian Assange and even writer Oskar Wilde. Julian Assange, who was held in different sections of the prison, described the Spanish newspaper El País the prison conditions in Wandsworth Prison as very harsh and “Soviet”. “Each cell has a chamber. Every prisoner is isolated. There were days when I was the only one in that unit,” Assange said.

British filmmaker Chris Atkins, convicted of tax evasion, was also imprisoned at Wandsworth Prison and went on to write a book about his time in prison. Atkins was shocked by the underfunded prison, the number of inmates who were more mentally disturbed than malicious, and the lack of psychological counseling, The Guardian reported.

It is extremely unlikely that Boris Becker will receive a celebrity bonus in prison. The contrast to his other living conditions should be very strong for the three-time Wimbledon winner. (red)