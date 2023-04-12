In November 2011, a criminal put a gun to Eugenio Weigend Vargas’s head to strip him of his car and his wallet, among other belongings, in the Mexican city of Monterrey.

After recounting the traumatic experience, some people often ask him what would have happened if he had had a gun.

“They probably would have taken it from me, too,” replies the University of Michigan gun injury prevention expert.

Today, Weigend assures that many groups that support making the carrying of firearms more flexible tend to sell the “myth” that it establishes equality between the criminal and the citizen.

“But the criminal always has an element of surprise. He knows exactly when the crime is going to happen, while the citizen does not. That is why the criminal has an advantage,” he explains in an interview with BBC Mundo.

Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso seems to think otherwise.

At the beginning of April, Ecuador became one of the Latin American countries with the most flexible laws regarding the carrying and possession of firearms.

In a message to the nation, Lasso announced that he was authorizing the “possession and carrying of weapons for civilian use for personal defense in accordance with the requirements of the law and regulations.”

He described it as an “urgent measure” to combat the “common enemy” of Ecuador, “delinquency, drug trafficking and organized crime.”

The carrying of arms in Ecuador has been contemplated in the legislation since the 1980s, but in 2009, under the presidency of Rafael Correa, the carrying of arms was suspended indefinitely, but not the possession of arms, which was always maintained under legal requirements.

Carrying of arms in Latin America

There is an important difference between owning a gun and carrying one.

Possession consists of possessing a weapon for personal defense or for other activities such as hunting. Typically, said weapon cannot be removed from the home or from a certain place.

On the other hand, the concept of carrying a weapon is often used to refer to the authorization that a person receives to move with a weapon that they have legally acquired.

The carrying of arms by some citizens is constitutionally guaranteed -with many restrictions and conditions- in Guatemala, Haiti and Mexico, while in Honduras it was authorized by a law passed at the beginning of the century. On the island of Puerto Rico, which is an unincorporated territory of the United States, it is also legal to carry weapons.

But even in these places the sector is strictly regulated.

Although Mexicans have the constitutional right to own weapons, there is only one store that sells them in the country, located in Mexico City; On the other hand, in Haiti it is practically impossible for a civilian person to obtain a license at present because the licensing system collapsed a few years ago.

In Brazil, the government of former President Jair Bolsonaro relaxed in 2019 the requirements for carrying and owning a weapon by individuals, which increased sales of firearms to the civilian population.

But earlier this year, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva signed a decree that began the process of restructuring the country’s gun control policy, which requires those who want to carry a gun to have a justification.

In Colombia, the government of Gustavo Petro prohibited the carrying of weapons in December of last year through a decree that has been extended until December 31 of this year.

Venezuela, one of the nations with the most homicides in the world, banned the private sale of firearms (with some exceptions) in 2012, stopped issuing new firearms licenses in 2013, and prohibited the carrying of firearms in public places in 2017.

In the rest of Latin America, the carrying of weapons is limited to security forces and bodies and citizens who allege reasons of personal defense and/or for sports activities or hunting, but must acquire a license that, in theory, is difficult to obtain. .

gun ownership

In Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Costa Rica, Panama, Paraguay, the Dominican Republic, and Uruguay, possession of weapons by civilians is permitted, but a license is required.

Other countries such as Bolivia, Colombia, Cuba and Peru also ask for a good justification to have a weapon.

“Latin America is the region with the most restrictive weapons policy in the world, it is a sector with many limitations,” Carlos Pérez Ricart, a researcher at the Center for Economic Research and Teaching (CIDE), told BBC Mundo. headquarters in Mexico City.

“In general, Latin American countries have very restrictive rules for the possession of weapons, because the region has followed a tradition of disarmament since the middle of the last century, as a result of several civil wars that occurred in the region,” adds the expert. in security and organized crime and arms trafficking.

“The issue that weapons had to be monopolized by the army and the police was internalized.”

The origin of weapons in the region

However, such restrictions have not translated into fewer weapons circulating on the streets of Latin America.

According to the UN, 37% of the homicides of the entire planet are concentrated in the American continent, with barely 8% of the world population.

Although most Latin American countries maintain strict arms control measures, these efforts are undermined by the illicit flow of material arriving from abroad, especially from the United States.

According to figures from the United States Department of Justice for the year 2017, the origin of at least a third of the firearms seized in Mexico, El Salvador, Honduras, Panama and Nicaragua was American.

Several cases have shown how many weapons purchased in the United States end up in Latin America.

In May 2022, a Texas court sentenced Charles Anthony Lecara to more than 7 years in prison for leading a Texas-based gun trafficking ring.

In the United States, this network operated by people buying “firearms popular with cartels” and claiming the weapons were for personal use.

These weapons ended up in the hands of Lecara, who then sent them to cartels in Mexico.

In another case, in August 2020, Florida authorities arrested two Venezuelan citizens after finding a stockpile of firearms on a private plane that had declared Saint Vincent and the Grenadines as its destination but was actually headed for Venezuela.

cycle of violence

Carlos Pérez Ricart, from CIDE, explains that initially the “culture of peace” promoted by Latin American governments in the mid-20th century, which sought to ensure that people did not have weapons, worked in some countries.

“But unfortunately during the Cold War and especially during the Central American civil wars, a large number of weapons were imported from Russia, China and the United States, which ended up being sold, once the wars ended, to organizations and guerrilla groups in Colombia, Peru and other Latin American countries.

“From then on, homicides in Latin America have become a constant that has made the region the most violent in the world.”

Eugenio Weigend, from the University of Michigan, warns that giving the civilian population access to firearms can also generate a cycle of violence.

“We are going to assume that the citizen manages to stop the criminal and shoot him. The violence may not stop there. The criminal is part of society. He has family, friends and perhaps belongs to a gang that is possibly going to seek revenge, “he explains. .

“Many times, none of this is taken into consideration in legislative discussions and this is dangerous.”

violent cities

Pérez Ricart affirms that more weapons in an urban context of drug trafficking encourages violence.

This is a theory that he has supported with the study “More weapons, more violence? Evidence of a complex relationship from Latin America,” published last year.

“The ‘more guns equals more violence’ equation doesn’t hold true in any context, but more guns in violent places like Latin American cities do lead to more violence.”

The CIDE expert insists that there is not a single case, in a context of “a lot of crime” like Latin American urban centers, where the increase in the number of weapons has helped to reduce violence.

A recent case that serves as an example outside the region is the United States, says Eugenio Weigend, from the University of Michigan.

Throughout the United States, arms sales have skyrocketed during the covid-19 pandemic. According to Small Arms Analytic, Americans bought about 23 million firearms in 2020, an increase of 65% over 2019.

During the same period, more than 19,400 homicides with firearms were registered, which represented an increase of 25%, according to data from the US organization Gun Violence Archive (GVA).

Pérez Ricart predicts that “very likely” the same thing will happen in Ecuador.

“The evidence shows that the Ecuadorian government’s measure will lead to a significant increase in the number of homicides, suicides, accidents and, in general, deaths from firearms.”

