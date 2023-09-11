Testosterone – for which Juventus footballer Paul Pogba tested positive – is a substance that is taken as a doping agent to increase sports performance: but it can cause serious health risks
Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba tested positive for doping: tests there would be traces of testosterone. But what does this doping substance consist of? Where is it? And what is it for?
What is testosterone and what is it for
Testosterone a physiological hormone that our body normally produces. In case of specific health problems it can be prescribed by the doctor.
Improper use, however, can cause serious side effects.
Between the sdoping substances that can increase sports performance there are anabolics, of which testosterone is the progenitor.
As explained by the Ministry of Health and the Istituto Superiore di Sanit in the booklet Health protection in sporting activities and the prevention of doping, these anabolic agents are used because they increase muscle mass and decrease fat mass, consequently increasing resistance to fatigue.
In which drugs is testosterone found?
Patients suffering from hypogonadism (testosterone deficiency) are prescribed testosterone replacement therapy (TRT), for which there is also a refund note of the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa).
What consequences does abnormal use have?
These drugs, taken to increase the body’s performance, can have dangerous consequences because they expose him to physiologically unsustainable efforts that jeopardize the athlete’s health. Doping also represents a health risk because it involves specific toxic effects. In particular, testosterone, administered in abnormal doses, can cause tumors, impotence and hepatitis.
11 September 2023
