The collapse of Silicon Valley Bankhas caused more and more people to start acquiring cryptocurrencies to be able to invest in something considered safe and reliable, compared to traditional banking.

Despite the extreme levels of volatility that this sector constantly suffers, they are an innovative digital asset that have experienced considerable growth in recent times, to the extent that some governments have recognized it as legal tender.

However, they have also suffered setbacks that have called into question their viability, but they continue to be one of the most effective investment alternatives.

This is the case of Bitcoin, which is currently priced at $24,200; a 15% change in the last hours, at its highest price since June of last year, while ethereumhas shown a movement of 9% in the last 24 hours, so its value is located at $1,739.

Another of the best positioned cryptocurrencies is BNB with a value of 315.7 dollars, with a change also of 9%, on the other hand Litecoin is valued at 86.46 dollars after a variation of 13.3% and finally Dogecoinone of the digital currencies that Elon Musk himself has promoted, has a value of 0.08 dollars after presenting a change of 6.97% in the last 24 hours.

However, the total capitalization of the cryptocurrency market has once again surpassed the $1 trillion mark, registering an 8% increase from the previous day, according to information from Investing.com.

Fear of Cryptocrash

Although the closure of Silicon Valley Bank had an impact in favor of this cryptocurrency market, doubts remain about the possibility of a Cryptocrash, which culminated in a 77% drop in the value of Bitcoin.

While others like Ethereum lost 30% of their value, MOON it fell more than 100%, going from $118 to $0.09, a blow from which it still cannot be recovered.