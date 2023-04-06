Surrogate pregnancy, surrogate motherhood or surrogate motherhood.

There are many ways to describe this assisted reproduction technique, which consists of a woman carrying another person’s child in her womb.

The recent case of the Spanish presenter and actress Ana Obregón, who at the age of 68 has had a girl through a surrogacy process in the United States using sperm from his son who died three years agohas revealed the complexities and the ethical and legal debate that exists around this practice.

Scientific and medical advances mean that a growing number of people resort to this technique because they cannot have children on their own, either due to infertility problems or because they do not have the capacity to gestate, as is the case with men.

While its defenders assure that this practice allows access to start a family to those people who otherwise would not be able to do so, and that it is based on the ability of pregnant women to use their bodies in a free and informed manner, its detractors believe that it is it deals with an exploitation of the female body and a form of violence against women.

There are different types of surrogacy, although the most practiced is the one that uses an egg from the intended mother or a donor and, through an in vitro fertilization technique, implants the embryo in the surrogate.

In the traditional practice, less widely used, the pregnant woman lays her own egg, becoming the biological -genetic- mother of the baby.

The gestation can be done altruistically, in which the woman who carries out the pregnancy does not receive payment for it, or commercially, which is the most practiced, in which she obtains an economic consideration.

Although it is a technique that is practiced in many parts of the world, surrogacy is only legally regulated in a handful of countries.

While a significant number of nations prohibit it, in many others the practice is not regulated, creating a legal vacuum that is often filled by court rulings. The latter is the situation in which the vast majority of Latin American countries find themselves.

Countries where it is legal

Commercial surrogacy is legal (that is, there is legislation that regulates it) in countries such as Russia, Ukraine, Israel, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Belarus or some states in the United States.

Other countries also include it in their laws, although only if it is done altruistically, as in Canada, the United Kingdom, Greece, Australia, Brazil, Uruguay, India or South Africa.

However, as the Spanish lawyer Ana Miramontes explains to BBC Mundo, “In practically all the countries where there is surrogacy, even if they say it is altruistic, financial compensation is allowed. Another thing is that this compensation is audited“.

The requirements to access it are different depending on the country.

Some, such as India or South Africa, only allow their own citizens to hire a surrogate.

On the other hand, the countries that have opened the practice to foreigners have become international destinations for people who want to have a child through this technique and cannot do so in their own countries.

Until the start of the war, Ukraine was one of them, although only married heterosexual couples could apply.

In countries like the United States, Australia or Mexico, which are federations of states, the legislation is not homogeneous and varies depending on the territory.

Thus, within the same country it may be prohibited in some states and allowed in others, or it may be the case that the requirements are different depending on the region, as, for example, in Australia, where homosexual couples can access surrogacy only in some of its states.

At the international level there is neither consensus nor legislation that regulates the practice, which sometimes generates legal uncertainty for children, pregnant women and intended parents.

However, as Ana Miramontes explains, the Hague Conference on Private International Law (HCCH) “is creating a kind of skeleton for a future international surrogacy agreement to make cross-border surrogacy agreements more effective“.

This agreement, which could be published next year and which would then have to be ratified by the countries, would include the pathways and the necessary elements so that a child born through surrogacy in a country can later be registered in the country of residence of the intended parents.

“It is the international recognition that this assisted reproduction technique that requires the delivery of a third party is here and is here to stay,” says the Spanish lawyer, specialized in Family Law, who explains that the future agreement “has a similar vocation that of international adoption of 1993, which is still in force and has provided security and effectiveness to international adoptions between the countries that have ratified it”.

The HCCH is an intergovernmental organization whose purpose is, according to its statutes, “to work for the progressive unification of the rules of Private International Law”. It has 91 members, including most of the Latin American countries.

The case of Latin America

In Latin America, surrogacy is not legally regulated in the vast majority of countries.

Only two Mexican states, Tabasco and Sinaloa, regulate it in their civil codes, “where the exact steps that must be followed in order to carry out a surrogate pregnancy procedure are specified,” Mexican lawyer Iván Davydov explains to BBC Mundo , specialized in international mediation and arbitration.

Curiously, two other Mexican states, San Luis Potosí and Querétaro, are the only territories in Latin America where it is explicitly prohibited.

Cuba is the last country to allow “solidarity gestation”, according to its new Family Code endorsed last September, which stipulates that it must always be altruistic.

However, since the approval of the law is so recent, the legal development of this standard has not yet taken place.

Two other countries, Brazil and Uruguay, allow it in a very restricted way.

In the case of Uruguay, it is regulated by the Assisted Reproduction Techniques Law, and its authorization is only in the case of “the situation of the woman whose uterus cannot gestate her pregnancy due to genetic or acquired diseases“.

Only the altruistic modality is allowed, and the pregnant woman also has to be a blood relative of up to the second degree, that is, a sister or the mother of one of the members of the couple requesting surrogacy.

In Brazil there is no formal law for surrogacy, but it is authorized and regulated according to the guidelines developed by the medical community.

It must always be altruistic and the surrogate must have a relationship of up to the fourth degree with one of the creators of the parental project and already be the mother of at least one living child.

In the rest of the region it is not regulated, but it is not prohibited either, so there is a legal vacuum that causes surrogacy to move in a legal limbo that is better or worse resolved depending on the country.

In the absence of legislation, and faced with a factual reality -the existence of these children born by surrogacy-, the courts have had to respond to the regulatory challenges that this practice presents on the continent, admits the study “La surrogacy in Latin America”.

“This creates an evident framework of legal uncertainty that does not facilitate a comprehensive understanding of the different issues associated with national and cross-border practices of surrogacy.“adds the work, prepared by the Center for Constitutional Studies of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation of Mexico and the Family Law Center of the University of Cambridge.

In the case of Mexico, for example, although there is no regulation as such outside the states of Tabasco and Sinaloa, one can go to the Supreme Court of Justice, which has an impact throughout the republic, “and request the protection of justice so that it intercedes with the State and orders that a baby born through a surrogate gestation process be registered”, explains Iván Davydov.

This judicial procedure has to be done during the pregnancy, that is, before the baby is born.

As in Mexico, other Latin American countries fill this legal vacuum with sentences.

In Colombia, for example, the Constitutional Court has asked Congress to regulate surrogacy to end this legislative vacuum.

In most of the countries, the legislation indicates that maternity is determined by childbirth, that is, the person who gives birth is the legal mother of the child.

This means that, in many cases, the legal vacuum posed by surrogacy is overcome by renouncing the surrogate mother to custody of the child, in favor of the biological father.

ethical debate

Surrogacy has become an industry that moves a lot of money internationally and in which not only intended parents and surrogates are involved, but also, on occasions, a wide variety of intermediation agencies and lawyers who help in the process and They obviously charge for their services.

According to some bioethicists, this means that children can become articles of consumption, a language often used by critics of this practice when they accuse people seeking to start a surrogacy process of trying to “buy” a baby.

In countries like Spain, where it is prohibited, the Supreme Court ruled in 2022 that surrogacy contracts are null and void because they violate the fundamental rights of the pregnant woman and the gestated child.

After the case of Ana Obregón became known, the Spanish Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, of the leftist United We Can party, assured that the practice “is legally recognized in our country as a form of violence against women“.

Its critics argue that people who pay to get a baby with this technique, sometimes amounts that can reach US$120,000, take advantage of the economic needs of pregnant women, who would find themselves in a vulnerable situation.

The Mexican Mara Esbeydi Ríos Tejeda, who has been pregnant twice, rejects this argument and says: “We are adults, we are not girls, we already know what a pregnancy is and we assume the risks that exist”.

In her case, she wanted to be able to save to give her children a college education and be able to pay for vacations at the beach, in addition to paying off various debts.

He assumed the pregnancy, he told BBC Mundo, “because the benefits are mutual, they are benefits for your family and for the new family that you are helping to create. This is not exploitation, you have the ability to choose, it is a decision that become aware.”

His experience, he explains, was very positive, despite the fact that not everyone around him understood it.

“It was very easy to explain to my children what the procedure was for these babies to be born and very complicated to explain it to adults. Some even told my children that I was giving away my babies, or selling their little brothers,” says Ríos. weave.

For bioethicists Diego García Capilla and Salvador Cayuela Sánchez, however, inequalities in social class, gender or geographic location make it difficult for consent to be truly free in the case of commercial surrogacy.

“Only from conditions of justice and equality between contracting fathers and surrogate mother is respect for autonomy possible, avoiding the instrumentalization and exploitation of women,” they argue in the article. “Bioethical aspects of commercial surrogacy in relation to the surrogate mother: the conflict between the principles of justice and autonomy”published in “Revista de Filosofía”.

Not everyone agrees. “No one can demand from a woman what to do with her body. Why can a person be in favor of another abortion, but not that she give life?“Ivan Davydov wonders.

